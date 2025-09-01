Katy Area Couple Found Dead After Domestic Disturbance

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Harris County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a husband and wife dead at their west Harris County home Sunday night. The incident happened in a neighborhood near Morton and Greenhouse Roads.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 3300 block of Piney Forest Drive around 9:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Jason Brown. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the couple's 16-year-old daughter, who said that her parents had been involved in an altercation.

Inside the home, deputies discovered both parents dead. The 48-year-old wife appeared to have been shot and killed by her 47-year-old husband, authorities said. No one else was in the home aside from the teenage daughter.

Investigators plan to interview family members as the investigation continues. Brown said there were no previous reports of domestic violence involving the couple.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the deceased.