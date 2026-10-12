Katy-area couple charged in $3 million luxury car theft ring, released on $100,000 bonds

KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — A Katy-area husband and wife accused of participating in a $3 million luxury vehicle theft operation have been released from jail after posting $100,000 bonds each, according to Harris County court records reviewed Monday by Covering Katy.

Dheyaa Thabit Abd and his wife, Iman Ouda Al Saedi, are each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with an alleged scheme to intercept expensive vehicles being shipped across the country.

According to court records, the couple lives in an unincorporated area of Fort Bend County near Roesner Road and Spring Green Boulevard.

Investigators allege the group gained unauthorized access to an automobile shipping database and changed delivery locations, allowing participants to take possession of luxury cars before they reached their intended destinations.

Houston police searched Abd's mechanic shop near Fondren Road and Richmond Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 7, as part of the investigation.

ABC13 first reported the arrests, saying investigators estimated the value of the vehicles involved at more than $3 million.

Judge outlines allegations during court appearance

During the couple's initial court appearances Friday, Oct. 9, a judge summarized the allegations against them, including how investigators believe the luxury vehicles were stolen.

"Your group hacked into central dispatch databases and rerouted shipments of luxury cars to different drop-off locations," the judge said while outlining the prosecution's allegations.

The judge also described accusations involving numerous high-end vehicles stolen while being transported. The remarks summarized the allegations and were not a determination of guilt.

According to investigators, the alleged scheme involved changing shipping instructions so that expensive automobiles could be intercepted before reaching their intended destinations.

Authorities have not publicly identified the shipping companies involved, explained how the suspects allegedly obtained access to the databases or disclosed how many vehicles were stolen.

Court documents identify five alleged participants

Criminal complaints filed Oct. 9 in Harris County accuse Abd and Al Saedi of participating in an organized criminal operation involving theft of property valued at $300,000 or more.

The complaints identify five alleged participants: Abd, Al Saedi, Saifuldeen Al Gburi, Matthew Gonzalez and a fifth person identified only by the initials A.T.

Prosecutors allege the criminal activity occurred between Aug. 1, 2025, and Sept. 15, 2026, a period spanning more than 13 months.

The $300,000 figure in the criminal complaints represents the minimum value alleged for the underlying theft offense. ABC13 reported that investigators estimate the broader operation involved more than $3 million in luxury vehicles.

Neither complaint specifies the number of vehicles involved or describes the individual roles prosecutors believe the defendants played.

Husband and wife released on $100,000 bonds

ABC13 reported that both defendants remained jailed Friday following their initial court appearances.

However, Harris County District Clerk records reviewed Monday, Oct. 12, by Covering Katy show both have since posted $100,000 bonds and are no longer in custody.

Police expect additional arrests

Houston police have indicated the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are expected, according to ABC13.

Police have not publicly disclosed how many stolen vehicles have been recovered, where the automobiles were taken or whether the alleged operation extended beyond the Houston area.

The allegations against Abd, Al Saedi and the other individuals named in the complaints have not been proven in court. Both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.