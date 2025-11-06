$1 Million Texas Lottery Ticket Sold at Katy Area Circle K

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Someone just became $1 million richer after scratching off a winning Texas Lottery ticket in the Katy area.

The lucky player purchased the Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off at a Circle K store at 3959 Fry Road in Katy but chose to remain anonymous.

Seven more $1 million top prizes remain up for grabs in the game, which offers total prizes exceeding $363.5 million.

Players have a 1 in 3.29 chance of winning any prize, including those that match the ticket's purchase price.