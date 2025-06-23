Juneteenth holiday celebrated with parades, family fun and unveiling of a historical marker

KATY/BROOKSHIRE/SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News)— Warm temperatures matched the welcoming attitudes of crowds at Juneteenth celebrations across Waller and Fort Bend counties Thursday through Saturday.

Juneteenth makes the end of slavery in the United States. The holiday specifically recognizes June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston and announced that the Civil War had ended and that enslaved people were free. This came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which had officially freed slaves in Confederate states on January 1, 1863.

The delay between the Emancipation Proclamation and the news reaching Texas highlights how enforcement of emancipation was uneven across the South, particularly in remote areas with minimal Union troop presence. Texas was one of the last strongholds of slavery, and many enslaved people had not learned of their freedom until federal troops arrived to enforce it.

Katy celebrates with parade and festival

About 1,000 people attended the Katy African American Heritage Society parade and festival, Carmen Turner, Fort Bend County tax assessor-collector, served as grand marshal. The festival featured Jabeaux Jr. and the Zydeco Enforcers and free food.

This was Katy's second parade in recent years—the first took place in 2023, but inclement weather forced cancellation of the 2024 event.

The parade ran west on Roberts Road, turned south on Danover Street to Woodland Park Lane, and ended at Woodland Park Community Center, 443 Danover Road.

A separate event across from Antioch Baptist Church, 655 Danover Road, offered food and music. With trees providing shade along Danover Road, it became a popular parade viewing spot.

Katy residents Lynn Freeman and Sonya Polydor organized the music and provided free ice cream, hot dogs and watermelon.

Juneteenth holds special meaning for Polydor because of the holiday and the location of the event.

"You know that we're not forgotten, that all the hard work that we do here is paying off, that people are starting to see that now that our family—my family—on this land, this is Holy Land that you're interviewing me on," Polydor said. "It's been in my family 120 years."

Historical marker unveiled at Sugar Land 95 burial grounds

A Texas state historical marker was unveiled during a Juneteenth event at Fort Bend ISD's James Reese Career and Technical Center, site of the Sugar Land 95 burial grounds at 12300 University Blvd.

The marker memorializes African Americans whose remains were found at the site—people who died under the brutal Texas convict lease system between 1878-1911.

"I am deeply honored to participate in today's Juneteenth celebration," said Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. "I look forward to advancing our collaboration with Fort Bend ISD to deliver my commitment of $1.5 million for this memorial project."

× 1 of 5 Expand Fort Bend ISD The Sugar Land 95 memorial marker was unveiled on Juneteenth 2025. × 2 of 5 Expand Sherrel Rogers Debra Connor dances to "Boots on the Ground" at the Juneteenth Kickoff Event in Brookshire. × 3 of 5 Expand Sherrel Rogers Taking to the streets at the Juneteenth in Brookshire Kickoff Event. × 4 of 5 Expand Sherrel Rogers Michele Johnson, left, and Faith Johnson at the Juneteenth Parade held in Brookshire. × 5 of 5 Expand Sherrel Rogers Johnnie Bundage, right, teaches Tanya Gage how to dance the two-step. Prev Next

Brookshire celebrates with block party

Brookshire held its Juneteenth Kick-Off Block Party Friday at the downtown Amphitheater, 4022 5th St. The free community event featured fish, drinks and watermelon.

Disc jockey Lil Buck provided music from 6-10 p.m.

Sherrel Rogers and Dennis Spellman contributed to this report. Spellman is the publisher of Covering Katy News and is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.