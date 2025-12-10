Katy approves $4.46 million contract for Nelson Way bridge and road extension

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council unanimously approved a $4.46 million contract Dec. 8 with C.E. Barker LTD. to build a new bridge and road extension on Nelson Way.

The project will connect FM 1463 and Pin Oak Road with a 1,000-foot extension that includes a four-lane bridge over the Cane Island Branch of Buffalo Bayou. The extension will also have concrete sidewalks on both sides and storm sewers, according to agenda documents.

Construction is expected to start in February and be completed by January 2027, City Engineer David Kasper said in an email.

Project funded by METRO, construction begins in February

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County will fund the project, per agenda documents.

The extension will provide drivers an alternate route through the city during the Texas Department of Transportation's upcoming Interstate 10 reconstruction, which is expected to last four to five years. That project will add four managed lanes and extend frontage roads from State Highway 6 in Harris County to FM 359 in Waller County.

Nelson Way extension to ease traffic during I-10 widening

"Currently, Nelson Way does not cross over Cane Island Branch (Buffalo Bayou), and the road ends about 500 feet on either side of the creek," Kasper said in a June 2024 letter to council members.

The council originally approved the project at its June 10, 2024, meeting with an estimated cost of about $3.75 million.