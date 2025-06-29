Katy apartment fire: Multiple fire departments respond to Grand Fountain Apartments

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Multiple fire departments responded to a large apartment fire at the Grand Fountain Apartments in Katy, Texas, shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday and smoke could be seen for miles.

Flames were visible from the roof of a three-story wooden apartment building in the 23000 block of FM 1093, just west of Highway 99. The Katy Texas apartment fire appeared to cause extensive damage to the top floor, with lower floors likely sustaining significant water damage from firefighting efforts.

The apartment complex fire in Katy required a multi-agency response due to the size and intensity of the flames. While the Grand Fountain Apartments are located in unincorporated Katy, the complex falls within the primary coverage area of the Fulshear Simonton Fire Department, which is leading the emergency response. Also spotted on the scene were crews from the Harris County Emergency Services District 48 F.D., the Community Volunteer F.D. and the Richmond F.D.

Traffic delays are expected in the Katy area as firefighting operations continue.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. We have no information on whether there are any injuries.

Covering Katy will update this breaking news story as more information becomes available.