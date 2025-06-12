Katy Adds Temporary Traffic Signal on Morton Road to Ease Construction-Related Congestion

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – The city of Katy will install a temporary traffic signal on Morton Road at Katy Hockley Road to help reduce traffic delays caused by ongoing area construction projects.

At a June 9 meeting, Katy City Council approved amending a construction contract with Traffic Systems Construction Inc. to add the $77,500 temporary traffic signal designed to improve traffic flow during construction.

The original $310,310 contract covered construction of a permanent traffic signal at the intersection which is scheduled for completion at the end of July, according to City Engineer David Kasper.

The temporary signal addresses traffic concerns stemming from multiple major transportation projects currently underway or recently completed in the area. These include widening Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road from two to four lanes at a cost of $3.43 million, expanding Katy Hockley Road from two to four lanes for $9.7 million, and realigning Pitts Road from Morton Road to Skiers Drive for $697,794.

Following completion of the adjacent road projects, Kasper said the city plans to widen Morton Road between Katy Hockley and Pitts roads.

The temporary signal represents part of Katy's broader infrastructure improvement strategy to manage traffic flow while completing approximately $14 million in road construction projects designed to accommodate the area's continued growth.