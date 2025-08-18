Katy–Fulshear housing inventory hits record highs in July as sales slow

KATY– FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy–Fulshear housing market saw inventory climb to record high levels in July, while home sales slowed for the second month in a row.

Active listings have grown steadily all year and are now at record highs. At the same time, the number of homes sold slipped from June, showing signs that demand is easing as the summer season winds down.

Buyers gaining leverage

With more homes to choose from and sales moving at a slower pace, buyers are in a stronger position to negotiate. Well-priced homes still attract attention, especially in more affordable areas, but overall, there's less urgency than earlier in the year.

Sellers facing more competition

For sellers, record-high inventory means standing out is more important than ever. Homes that show well and are priced competitively can still sell quickly, but those that overshoot the market risk sitting on the market.

What it means going forward

If inventory continues rising into the fall, buyers may see even better negotiating conditions, while sellers will need to stay sharp on pricing and presentation to get results.

Jared Greenberg is a Katy based Realtor who provides monthly expert analysis of the Katy-Fulshear Real Estate market for Covering Katy News.

Zip‑code snapshots

77450 (Cinco Ranch & nearby)

Actives: 238 , a new high (+14% MoM).

, a new high (+14% MoM). Sales: 51 (‑29% MoM; ‑18% YoY ).

(‑29% MoM; ). Prices: Average $496,944 ( +13.1% MoM , +3.0% YoY ); median $450,000 ( +11.8% MoM , +7.5% YoY ).

Average ( , ); median ( , ). CDOM: 58 (up from 42).

What this means: Inventory keeps building and sales cooled sharply, yet July’s price rebound suggests a more expensive mix closed; buyers still have negotiating room given slower velocity.

77494

Actives: 628 , a record (+12% MoM).

, a record (+12% MoM). Sales: 114 (‑21% MoM; ‑20% YoY ).

(‑21% MoM; ). Prices: Average $589,763 (‑1.4% MoM, +0.5% YoY ); median $534,500 (‑3.7% MoM, flat YoY ).

Average (‑1.4% MoM, ); median (‑3.7% MoM, flat ). CDOM: 50 (improving from 56).

What this means: Supply is surging while prices are essentially flat year over year (YoY)—classic signs of a market tilting toward buyers.

77493

Actives: 1,197 , a record (+2% MoM).

, a record (+2% MoM). Sales: 286 (‑4% MoM; +24% YoY ).

(‑4% MoM; ). Prices: Average $379,335 (‑0.9% MoM, ‑9.8% YoY ); median $328,065 (‑0.6% MoM, ‑12.5% YoY ).

Average (‑0.9% MoM, ); median (‑0.6% MoM, ). CDOM: 54 (down from 60).

What this means: New‑construction‑heavy areas continue to carry large inventories and lower price points; volume held up, but year‑over‑year pricing is softer.

77449

Actives: 377 , a record (+3% MoM).

, a record (+3% MoM). Sales: 90 (‑2% MoM; ‑11% YoY ).

(‑2% MoM; ). Prices: Average $294,329 ( +1.1% MoM , ‑3.5% YoY ); median $290,000 ( +3.4% MoM , ‑0.7% YoY ).

Average ( , ); median ( , ). CDOM: 35 (down from 70).

What this means: Entry‑level demand still clears quickly when homes are priced right, but year‑over‑year prices remain a touch below 2024.

77441 (Fulshear & nearby)

Actives: 551 , a record (+6% MoM).

, a record (+6% MoM). Sales: 155 (‑2% MoM; +4.7% YoY ).

(‑2% MoM; ). Prices: Average $529,583 (‑1.4% MoM, ‑3.1% YoY ); median $460,000 ( +5.9% MoM , ‑5.1% YoY ).

Average (‑1.4% MoM, ); median ( , ). CDOM: 72 (up from 61).

What this means: Inventory keeps stretching higher; closings are steady, but longer market times and lower YoY prices point to firm buyer leverage.

The author of this article, Jared Greenberg, is a Realtor with Keller Williams Premier Realty in Katy and can be reached at jaredgreenberg@kw.com or through his website at jghomegroup.com.