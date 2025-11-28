Judge orders psychological exam for woman accused of killing Katy lounge owner

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A judge ordered a psychological examination for a woman accused of fatally shooting a Katy hookah lounge owner, and set her bond at $250,000 during a court appearance Tuesday. The examination is designed to determine if she has mental illness or an intellectual disability.

Latocha Muckleroy, 47, is charged with murder in the death of Hussein Ali, 48, who owned King's Lounge at 20920 Katy Freeway. She remains in the Harris County Jail, unable to post bond.

Bond conditions include GPS monitoring

If Muckleroy does make bond, she will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

The shooting occurred early Sunday at the bar, which is located along the westbound Katy Freeway service road at North Westgreen Bouldvard.

Shooting followed confrontation with ex-boyfriend

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators determined there was no connection between Ali and Muckleroy.

"Muckleroy went to the bar and was involved in a verbal confrontation with her ex-boyfriend in the patio area of the lounge," Gonzalez said in a social media post Monday. The ex-boyfriend went into the main lounge area to avoid Muckleroy, he said.

"The defendant left briefly to her vehicle where it is believed she retrieved a pistol," Gonzalez said. "The lounge owner/victim, Mr. Ali, tried to prevent Muckleroy from entering the lounge and she allegedly shot Mr. Ali."

According to the charging document, Muckleroy "did then and there unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Hussain Hasan Ali" by shooting him with a firearm.

Prosecutors had requested a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.