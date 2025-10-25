Jordan Ranch Residents Battle Severe Rat Infestation

FULSHEAR, Texas – (Covering Katy News) Residents of the Jordan Ranch subdivision say a severe rat infestation has turned their master-planned community into what feels like a nightmare, with dead rodents littering streets, sidewalks and even floating in backyard pools. The community is in unincorporated Fulshear, a long distance from incorporated Fulshear, not far from Interstate 10 in the Katy area.

Natalia Hernandez, who moved to Jordan Ranch in 2020, told the Houston Chronicle that she catches or kills an average of eight rats a day at her home. One neighbor recently posted on Facebook that she had killed more than 60 rats in a single weekend, according to Hernandez.

"It is horrible," Hernandez she said. "People have paid like $2,000 for pest control to cover all the tiny spots in their homes."

A community Facebook survey about the rat infestation drew 394 responses, with 383 residents calling the infestation a major crisis, Hernandez said.

Kat Littmann, who has lived in Jordan Ranch for several years, said the problem is especially bad at night.

"I come back late at night after volunteer work, you know, 10:30 at night on trash, when people have put out their trash cans for the next morning, and there will be five or six rats on a bag of garbage, or there will be rats running down the sidewalk," Littmann told KPRC 2.

Residents have found dead rats on sidewalks, in playgrounds and near lake edges. Homeowner John found rats in his pool filter, according to KPRC 2.

One mother of a 2-year-old told KPRC 2 she fears for her child's safety.

"The hawks are like eating them and leaving behind part of their carcasses," she said. "He's only about to be two, and he likes to be touching absolutely everything, and I'm afraid that he's going to touch one of the rats."

The Jordan Ranch Homeowners Association acknowledged the reports in a message to residents but described the uptick as part of a normal "fall migration" period.

"We've contacted our pest control vendor to explore treatment options in common areas," the HOA said in its statement. "The Shed has received routine treatments for years; bait traps are checked monthly. If you have problems on your own property, please hire your own pest control. The rodents should migrate away in a few weeks, as fall migration is normal."

Residents say that response is insufficient, especially considering they pay more than $1,200 a year in HOA fees.

"That means that they should be eliminating the places that the rats can live," Littmann said. "They should be putting up maybe more trash cans so people can throw away things and it will be cleared out regularly so the rats don't have food."

Hernandez said uncut grass on nearby undeveloped land has compounded the issue. Developers building around Jordan Ranch have allowed vegetation to grow unchecked, providing cover for rodents, she said.

"We have all this tall grass, which is the perfect place for rats to hide," Hernandez told the Chronicle.

Residents cite the neighborhood's proximity to new restaurants and commercial construction as potential factors attracting rodents. They are calling for immediate professional inspection and treatment of all public areas, removal of animal carcasses and transparent updates from Johnson Development Corp., which built the community along Interstate 10 near Fulshear.

Homeowners are urging local health and county officials to investigate before the problem worsens.