Johnson Development plans 20-acre 'Ricestead' amenity complex in Katy's Grange community

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Johnson Development plans to build a 20-acre amenity complex in Grange, a master-planned community, that will include pools, sport courts, open space and retail storefronts.

The development, called Ricestead, will center on a large village green for outdoor concerts, farmers markets and seasonal events. A clubhouse named Harvest Hall will include a fitness center, community room, co-working space and offices for homeowners association staff. Two pools, a playground and six pickleball courts are also planned.

Retail shops along Franz Road will be part of the complex.

Jacob W. Rice, vice president and general manager of Grange, said the development is meant to be more than an amenity center.

"Our vision is for it to become the heart of the community — a modern-day town square where neighbors will naturally come together," Rice said. "Our goal is simple: for Grange to be more than a community. We want it to feel like home — a hometown people are proud to belong to."

The complex will be near lakes and waterways, with trails and bridges throughout. Buildings will feature natural textures, weathered facades, wooden beams, metal accents and shaded porches.

Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2026, with the complex opening in 2027.

Home sales in the 1,130-acre Grange began last fall. The first residents moved in this summer. Seven builders offer homes starting in the low $400,000s.

A separate 1-acre park with playgrounds, a pavilion and trails is expected to open later this year. Katy ISD bought land in the community late last year for an elementary school and junior high school but has not announced construction timing.

Grange is at Morton Road and FM 2855. The community will have about 2,400 homes when complete.