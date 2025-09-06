iSmash Rage Room and Splatter Paint Studio Opening in Katy Before Holidays

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new entertainment concept that lets customers smash objects and create splatter paint art is set to open in Katy before the holiday season.

iSmash offers customers the chance to break items in controlled "rage rooms" and unleash creativity through colorful splatter paint sessions in a safe, supervised environment. The venue caters to individuals, families, corporate groups and private parties, with activities starting at age 3 for splatter paint and age 8 for rage rooms.

iSmash Katy Location Near Katy Mills Mall

The Katy location will open adjacent to Katy Mills Mall and across from Typhoon Texas Waterpark at 620 Katy Fort Bend Road, Suite 330.

Local Business Owner Mitesh Patel Brings iSmash to Katy

Mitesh Patel, a local business owner with experience in hospitality and retail, will operate the franchise. Patel and his family have owned several area restaurants and have supported the community during natural disasters and power outages.

"Demand for the entertainment sector is booming, and iSmash offers something truly unique in the market," said Patel. "From its streamlined business model to the sheer fun factor, I knew this was the right concept to bring to Katy. We're creating an experience like no other that's therapeutic, exciting, and perfect for making memories."

Born and raised in London before moving to the Houston area, Patel plans to join the local chamber of commerce and partner with nearby businesses and organizations.

What to Expect at iSmash Katy: Rage Rooms and Splatter Paint Activities

The venue will feature multiple splatter paint and rage rooms designed for both individual guests and groups. All equipment and materials are provided, and special packages allow guests to take home their own smash boxes.

"The Houston area is an ideal region for iSmash, and there's no one we'd rather welcome onboard to introduce the concept to the area than Mitesh," said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. "His strong background in hospitality, entrepreneurial drive, and connection to the local community make him the perfect partner to welcome into the franchise. Katy is a vibrant and growing market, and we're looking forward to iSmash joining the entertainment scene."

About iSmash Entertainment Franchise

Founded in 2018 by Steven Shortino in Rochester, New York, iSmash operates multiple locations across the country. The company offers rage rooms, black light splatter painting and axe throwing experiences designed for customers seeking interactive entertainment.