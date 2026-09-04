Identity revealed of motorcyclist killed in Katy Freeway crash

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A motorcyclist was killed late Wednesday night after striking a tractor-trailer on the Katy Freeway and being thrown from her motorcycle, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened about 11:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 22600 block of the Katy Freeway.

Investigators said Brooke Rivera was riding a black 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle when investigators say she struck the left rear corner of a trailer being pulled by a 2023 Kenworth truck.

Rivera was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in the roadway. The motorcycle continued sliding before it was struck by a 2025 Chevrolet Blazer traveling in the same lane, investigators said.

Harris County ESD 48 responded to the crash and found Rivera with no signs of life at 11:33 p.m.

The truck driver and the driver of the Chevrolet were not injured.