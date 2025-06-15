Hundreds Rally at Katy Anti-Trump Protest Over Federal Troop Deployment

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters rallied Saturday along Avenue D near Katy City Hall in a peaceful demonstration against federal troop deployment, chanting rhythmically as passing cars honked in solidarity.

"No Kings" Protesters Voice Opposition to Trump Administration

"This is what democracy looks like," the No Kings anti-Trump protesters chanted.

Demonstrators also occasionally shouted, "HEY hey, HO ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

Protest Criticizes Federal Military Action in California

The Katy protest centered on opposition to President Donald Trump's controversial deployment of National Guard troops to restore order in Los Angeles and U.S. Marines to protect federal property without a request from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Katy resident Ida Franklin said she believes media coverage has exaggerated the violence in California.

"I think there was some violence on the first day and since then they've been playing those same clips on an endless loop now for four days," Franklin said. "I don't think there is still violence going on there except from the Marines and the National Guard."

Franklin said Trump has overstepped his authority.

"He abuses his power and we're here to protest that as there is strength in numbers."

A Houston woman who traveled to Katy shared similar concerns.

"All of the things that Trump is doing, taking away people's rights, acting like he can make up laws and acting like he is the king, and he makes decisions on his own and Congress is so weak, not doing their jobs with checks and balances," said Dana from Houston.

Trump Supporters Monitor Katy Demonstration

Trump supporter Mark Stewart, wearing a U.S. Marines T-shirt given to him by his Marine son, disagreed with the "No Kings" message.

"Donald Trump has been checked by the courts more than any president and he's only been in office for a few months. I think it's totally illogical," Stewart said.

Stewart defended Trump's actions in Los Angeles and said he was not there as part of counter protest, rather to monitor the behavior of those protesting.

"I think the violence (in Los Angles) is real and if they hadn't moved to check it you could have had another Portland – the damage we saw to cities in 2020," he said. "It's never been about violating people's right to protest, it's about maintaining order and protecting property, especially federal property."

Peaceful Protest in Katy Draws Law Enforcement Monitoring

The peaceful protest in Katy went on without incident. Katy police and state police where there, but the only emergency response involved paramedics treating a protester who became dehydrated.

Stewart said he wasn't surprised by the crowd's composition.

"I'm not surprised by what I'm seeing when I look at the crowd. It's mostly white liberal folks from the Katy area," Stewart said.

Brian Brawner, a Katy resident and retired Marine, whose father is former Mayor Chuck Brawner, also attended to observe. He stood across the street with a U.S. Marines flag.

"I came out here because people have the right to protest as long as they do it peacefully," Brawner said. "I'm not here to protest their protest, just to make sure there is law and order and that's what this flag is representing, law and order in the land."

There were Trump supporters who drove by with signs and flags and a few who mingled among the protesters.

Katy High School Student Seeks Different Political Perspectives at Rally

Among those present was a Katy High School senior named Sam, wearing a pro-Trump MAGA hat.

"Just got back from Boy's State," he said. "I'm glad they're protesting. I'm glad its peaceful. They have a right to do it, that's what I love about America and Texas, Sam said. "Just coming to talk to people, see the different viewpoints," he said. "I'm not old enough to vote yet," he added.

Sam's presence exemplified the civic engagement that democracy requires — a young citizen seeking to understand different perspectives before he gains the right to vote.

In a time when there is a large political divide, he was demonstrating that meaningful dialogue across political divides remains possible in American communities.

