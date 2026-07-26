Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Closes in Katy, but Owner Plans a Comeback

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Howdy Homemade Ice Cream closed its doors July 22 after the conclusion of its five-year lease, ending a run that gave dozens of Katy residents with special needs something hard to come by: a steady job and a team that saw them as "heroes."

For a community that had come to rely on Howdy's for more than ice cream, the closure leaves a gap.

A Mission Built Around 'Heroes'

While the location has closed, Roderick Batson, the local founder of the Katy franchise, hopes to find a new location and reopen in 2027 with his original team. Batson considers his employees, referred to as "heroes," his greatest inspiration.

"Our employees are heroes because of what they overcome every day. When you have special needs, a lot of people overlook you and like to talk about and focus on what they're not able to do, their disabilities. But we focus on their abilities," Batson said. "When you really focus on their abilities and couple that with what they're faced with, you really understand why we call them heroes."

A Neighborhood Fixture

Located on the northeast corner of North Westgreen Boulevard and the Katy Freeway, Howdy's became a fixture in the community, creating a lasting impact by demonstrating the benefits inclusivity provides.

"You learn so much from them," Batson said. "In the future, I just hope to hire more and get the experience of being around more individuals with special needs because they're all so unique."

An Inspired Mission

Batson became a franchise owner of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Katy because he was inspired by the memory of his late cousin, who had Down syndrome, and a desire to bring a better quality of life to those with disabilities.

"I think it's important to always look out and be a voice for the voiceless, especially a population with limited resources," Batson said. "I just want to be a resource for them."

Meaningful Work for the Staff

For the staff, working at Howdy's offered opportunities for meaningful employment, building confidence, and spreading joy. Andrew Heap, one of the shop's original hires, recalled his time at Howdy's with great appreciation, sharing why he enjoyed being a Howdy's hero.

"Being with my teammates, meeting new people, working with new people, helping out and scooping," Heap said. "It's the best place I've ever worked at."

Howdy's was not only influential for its employees, but also for its customers. Ted Heap, former constable of Harris County Precinct 5, saw Howdy's as a vital place of growth and community.

"My son, Andrew, was one of the first employees here. For a community such as people with disabilities, the reality is that they don't have the normalcy of being able to go out and apply for jobs," he said. "How these heroes became employees here really just boosted our son and everybody else. Plus, pretty good ice cream."

Looking Ahead

Katy may have lost Howdy's storefront, but not what it built. The confidence and sense of purpose it gave employees like Andrew Heap carries forward — and Batson hopes to bring that mission back to the community in 2027.

"I just want to say thank you to the Katy community and all the individuals outside the Katy community who came out and supported Howdy during our five years. It meant a lot," Batson said. "We're going to continue pushing our mission and hoping to make some headway."