Houston Methodist West Heart Surgeon Using Minimally Invasive Robotic-Assisted Heart Surgeries to Combat Heart Disease

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Houston Methodist West Hospital is expanding its use of minimally invasive robotic-assisted heart surgeries to help combat heart disease, the leading cause of death in the Houston Area.

Since performing the hospital’s first robotic-assisted heart surgery in May, Dr. Mini Sivadasan, a cardiovascular surgeon specializing in these procedures, has been providing patients with an innovative, less invasive path to recovery.

“Robotic heart surgery is transforming cardiac care by allowing us to perform complex procedures through smaller incisions with unmatched precision,” Dr. Sivadasan said. “For patients, this means less pain, reduced hospital stays, and a faster return to normal life. Minimally invasive robotic techniques represent a new innovative trend in treating heart disease.”

Heart disease affects thousands across Harris County, according to the latest report from the Harris County Health Department. The hospital’s robotic-assisted surgeries offer a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery, providing shorter recovery times, reduced infection risks, and minimal scarring.

“We are committed to giving our community access to the most advanced treatment options available for heart disease,” Dr. Sivadasan said. “Seeing our patients recover faster and resume their lives sooner is incredibly rewarding, and we are proud to provide this innovative care to our community.”

By offering advanced robotic-assisted surgical options, Houston Methodist West Hospital is addressing a critical health concern and improving patient outcomes in West Houston and the Katy area.

About Houston Methodist West Hospital

Houston Methodist West Hospital serves the Katy and West Houston communities, delivering exceptional safety, quality, service, and innovation. The campus provides access to advanced medical and surgical care, including robotic and minimally invasive surgery, full-spectrum heart care, state-of-the-art imaging, cancer care, labor and delivery with a Level III neonatal ICU, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, outpatient rehabilitation, and 24/7 emergency services.

For more information, visit houstonmethodist.org/west or call 832-522-5522.