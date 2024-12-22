Houston Methodist West Hospital Earns Top U.S. News Maternity Care Rating for 2025

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Houston Methodist West Hospital, located in the Katy area, has earned a 2025 High Performing designation for maternity care from U.S. News & World Report, the highest recognition given in the annual Best Hospitals for Maternity Care rankings.

U.S. News began evaluating maternity care hospitals in 2021, assessing key factors like severe newborn complications, birthing-friendly practices, and transparency on racial and ethnic disparities. The rankings help expectant parents make informed decisions about where to receive maternity services.

Watch a Video Tour of Houston Methodist West's Childbirth Center

Houston Methodist West earned the High Performing designation for excellence in maternity care, a recognition that reflects the hospital's focus on quality and compassionate care.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Wayne M. Voss, chief executive officer at Houston Methodist West Hospital. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and our commitment to providing outstanding care to families."

U.S. News evaluated 817 hospitals across the U.S., with only half receiving the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care designation.

The hospital provides medical and surgical care including robotic and minimally invasive surgery, heart care, imaging, cancer care, labor and delivery with a level III neonatal ICU, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, outpatient rehabilitation and emergency services.