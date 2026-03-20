Houston Methodist West Hospital Brings Advanced GI Procedures to Katy Without Surgery

KATY, Texas — Houston Methodist West Hospital has launched a third space endoscopy program, expanding access to minimally invasive procedures for patients with certain esophageal, stomach and colorectal conditions who previously would have needed traditional surgery.

What Is Third Space Endoscopy?

Third space endoscopy allows physicians to treat conditions affecting the digestive tract from the inside using a flexible tube equipped with a camera and specialized tools. Because the procedures require no surgical incisions, patients may experience less pain, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times compared to conventional surgery.

Katy Physician: Community Deserves Access to Advanced Care

"The field of advanced endoscopy has grown far beyond routine procedures," said Dr. Saurabh Chandan, a gastroenterologist and advanced endoscopy physician at Houston Methodist West Hospital. "While complex techniques have traditionally been available only at large medical centers, we saw a clear need for them in our community and are proud to bring this level of care to west Houston."

The program builds on Houston Methodist's gastrointestinal care capabilities and extends that expertise beyond the Texas Medical Center to a community hospital setting.

Patients Can Skip the Drive to the Texas Medical Center

"Offering this level of advanced care at a community hospital is a major benefit for patients and referring physicians," said Dr. Hani Zamil, a gastroenterologist at Houston Methodist West Hospital. "Patients can receive consultations, procedures and follow-up care from experienced specialists without traveling to the Texas Medical Center, making care more convenient and accessible."

Patients seeking more information about gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy services at Houston Methodist can call 713-790-3333.

Houston Methodist West Hospital is an advertising partner of Covering Katy News.

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