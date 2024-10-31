Houston Methodist Launches $62 Million Comprehensive Care Center in West Cinco

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Houston Methodist is setting a new benchmark in health care with the groundbreaking of a $62 million comprehensive care center in west Cinco Ranch. The 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, located adjacent to the Houston Methodist Emergency Care Center is a short distance west of Spring Green Boulevard at 26000 FM 1093 at Cinco Rose Drive.

The new facility aims to transform patient care by offering an integrated array of services tailored to meet the needs of the expanding community. The center is expected to open in early 2026.

“This is not just a building; it’s a new approach to health care,” said Stephen Spielman, senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Houston Methodist Physician Organization. “Our new comprehensive care center will change the way people access care, making it easier, faster, and more patient-focused than ever before. From routine checkups to specialized treatments, it’s all here—right in the heart of the community.”

A New Era of Health Care

The new Houston Methodist Comprehensive Care Center will enhance convenience by consolidating a broad range of services under one roof, including:

Primary care and same-day clinic appointments

Specialty care in orthopedics, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, and rheumatology

Advanced imaging, lab services, and physical therapy

More than a mere collection of services, the center is designed to improve care coordination and reduce the need for patients to attend multiple appointments at different locations.

× Expand Houston Methodist West Hospital A groundbreaking was held at the new west Cinco location on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2024. The names of those in the photo are below.

From Left: Kyle Roth, Vice President of Capital Planning; Dr. Carla Braxton, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer of Houston Methodist West Hospital; Xavier Escobar, Director of Real Estate; Lateishe Walters, Comprehensive Care Center Administrator; Sean Menogan, Senior Vice President, Construction, Design, & Real Estate; Kyle Stanzel, Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Houston Methodist West Hospital; Stephen Spielman, Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Physician Organization, President, Primary Care Group; Margaret Head, Vice President of Clinical Operations; Amy Premetz, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Operations; Nathan Jacobs, Vice President of Operations; Laura Matthews, Physician Organization Administrator, Human Resources Operations; Lora Burger, Vice President of Finance & Business Analytics

Innovations That Redefine the Patient Experience

The center will incorporate advanced technology to streamline care and optimize provider efficiency. Key features include:

Self-check-in kiosks for quick, seamless registration

AI-assisted documentation to minimize administrative tasks and allow physicians more time for patient interaction

Digital communication systems that maintain continuous contact between patients and care teams to enhance treatment outcomes

Automated medication inventory systems for improved safety and efficiency

“These innovations represent the future of health care—one where technology supports, rather than complicates, the care process,” said Wayne M. Voss, chief executive officer of Houston Methodist West Hospital.

A Commitment to Community-Centered Care

More than just a response to the area’s rapid population growth, the comprehensive care center underscores Houston Methodist’s dedication to the community. By integrating primary and specialty care under one roof, the center aims to eliminate unnecessary delays, reduce patient stress, and foster a more efficient, patient-centered approach to health care.

The Houston Methodist Comprehensive Care Center in Cinco Ranch will serve as a model for future health care facilities, furthering the hospital system’s mission to revolutionize care delivery. With a focus on accessibility, innovation, and quality, Houston Methodist continues to lead the way in ensuring that the future of medicine begins today.