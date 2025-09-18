Houston Methodist West, 6 Other System Hospitals Earn Top National Quality Rankings in 2025

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Houston Methodist West Hospital earned a number 4 ranking among 208 hospitals in the Complex Care Medical Centers category in the 2025 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Rankings by Vizient Inc. The achievement was part of a systemwide sweep that saw all seven Houston Methodist acute care hospitals recognized as top national performers in the annual rankings, which serve as a comprehensive scorecard for patient safety and quality metrics.

Six Houston Methodist hospitals ranked among the top 15 in their respective categories, with Houston Methodist Hospital finishing in the top five in its cohort for the second consecutive year.

Rankings are based on measures of safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient centeredness and variation of care. This year's results include:

Complex Care Medical Centers cohort (out of 208 hospitals):

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital — Ranked No. 1

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital — Ranked No. 2

Houston Methodist West Hospital — Ranked No. 4

Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital — Ranked No. 9

Houston Methodist Hospital — Ranked No. 3 out of 118, Comprehensive Academic Medical Centers

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital — Ranked No. 2 out of 192, Large, Specialized Complex Care Medical Centers

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital — Ranked No. 11 out of 243, Community Hospitals Complex Care Medical Centers cohort (out of 208 hospitals)

"It is an honor for Houston Methodist West Hospital to be recognized by Vizient as one of the nation's leading hospitals for quality and patient safety," said Wayne M. Voss, CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital and senior vice president of Houston Methodist. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our physicians, nurses and staff to delivering the highest standards of care and advancing our mission of excellence in service to the community."

Vizient's Quality and Accountability study helps gauge where hospitals stand and where they can improve. More information about this year's Vizient results is available online.