Houston Methodist holds ceremonial groundbreaking for new emergency care center

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy city officials joined Houston Methodist executives Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a new emergency care center expected to open in summer 2027 at 29133 Katy Freeway, just east of Texas Heritage Parkway.

The 11,150-square-foot center will have space for 10 exam rooms, X-ray services, CT imaging and laboratory services.

“It’s always exciting to celebrate moments like this because they represent something much bigger than just a building,” Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom said. “They represent to the people of this community Houston Methodist’s promise for leading medicine for the individuals who call this community home. We are always keeping the patient at the center of everything we do.”

Part of that commitment, Boom said, is making care more accessible and coordinated.

“This new center accomplishes all of those things,” Boom said. “It expands access to emergency care and ensures patients receive the care they need as quickly as they need when they need it. Patients will be able to see an experienced emergency room physician 24-7, emergency room nurses, a radiology tech, on-call ultrasound technician. This type of care is important, especially when every minute matters in an emergency. And goodness knows, the traffic around here can sometimes create those issues for everybody.”

× Expand Sherrel Rogers Houston Methodist and Katy-area leaders celebrate the groundbreaking of Houston Methodist Katy Emergency Care Center.

Houston Methodist expands its presence in the Katy area, again

In April, Houston Methodist opened a comprehensive care center at 26000 FM 1093 in Cinco Ranch. That facility focuses on comprehensive care, while the new Katy center will provide emergency services.

The Cinco Ranch facility, at 67,000 square feet, is considerably larger than the emergency center now under construction.

“I’ve had the privilege of cutting the ribbon on our new comprehensive care center in Cinco Ranch, and now to break ground on a new emergency care center out here in Katy,” said Carl Little, CEO of Houston Methodist West Hospital and senior vice president at Houston Methodist. “We’re excited about what this will bring for the community.”

Little said the new facility will be Houston Methodist's westernmost emergency room before reaching Columbus.

“If the board (of directors) talks about meeting the needs of the community and being present for all the growing areas of Houston, this will certainly do that for us,” Little said. “We’re excited to bring this to fruition and provide emergency care to this community.”

The center will join a growing number of commercial developments in the area, including Lowe's and Target stores that recently opened nearby at the Texas Heritage Marketplace.

The City of Katy also plans to build a combined fire and police substation nearby, with funding approved in the city's budget adopted last month.

Although the emergency center has a Katy mailing address, the property is in the city's extraterritorial jurisdiction, outside the city limits.

Construction already underway

While Wednesday's groundbreaking gave executives and local officials an opportunity to demonstrate their skills with a shovel, construction is already underway.

Underground utilities have been installed, the concrete slab has been poured and structural steel is going up.

“We’re well underway for the groundbreaking,” said Wade Johnson, vice president and project executive for O'Donnell/Snider Construction. “We poured slab last week, we stood steel in the last two days, and we’ll continue efforts tomorrow and the rest of this week. We do look forward to bringing this to Houston Methodist with the keys to open up the Houston Methodist Katy ECC and serve the patients of the Katy area in Greater Houston.”