Houston Methodist opens comprehensive care center in Cinco Ranch

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)— Houston Methodist expanded its footprint in the Katy area Friday, opening a three-floor comprehensive care center at 6601 Cinco Rose Dr. in Cinco Ranch designed to bring specialty and primary care closer to where patients live.

"This space spans over 67,000 square feet across three floors," said Nathan Jacobs, vice president of operations. "It's more than just a complex for patients to come and receive care. This is part of a very deliberate strategy to be available for patients closer to where they live."

Previously, nearby patients needing comprehensive care had to travel to the Methodist West campus on the Katy Freeway or to the Sugar Land Campus on Highway 99 near I-69. The new center complements an emergency care center that sits just across the parking lot, though that facility carries a Richmond address — 26000 FM 1093.

High-tech tools change the patient experience

"There are systems and innovations built into every phase of the patient experience here that are very different than what you would see in a typical doctor's office," Jacobs said. "We've incorporated technology like pre-arrival electronic check-in."

Patients check in using touchscreen kiosks in the lobby. The average check-in time with the touchscreen is about 40 seconds, Jacobs said. The center also has automatic text updates to keep patients informed throughout their visit.

"We've taken all the paperwork out of it."

The center also uses RTLS—real-time location systems—to coordinate care.

"It will track and monitor movements of our people and equipment through the building, really focusing on efficiency," Jacobs said. "It also has a two-way digital communication system between every exam room and the care team area."

×

What to expect at the new center

The new facility has 38 exam rooms designated for primary care and same-day clinic access, and 30 rooms for specialty care.

Methodist expects to offer primary care, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedics and sports medicine, and cardiology. Other testing and lab services will be available as well.

"This model allows us to support both immediate and long-term needs of our patients," Jacobs said. Having the emergency care center helped influence the decision to locate the comprehensive care clinic nearby.

The Cinco Ranch opening is part of a broader Methodist expansion across the Houston area. Last week Methodist celebrated the first anniversary of its comprehensive care center at Creekside, which serves both Spring and The Woodlands.

"There's very similar technology in that building, about half the size, but we've learned a lot over the last year, and we're applying all of those insights into this building as well," Jacobs said.

× 1 of 4 Expand Houston Methodist The Houston Methodist Comprehensive Care Center in Cinco Ranch. × 2 of 4 Expand Sherrel Rogers The MRI machine at the comprehensive care center. × 3 of 4 Expand Sherrel Rogers Rehabilitation equipment at the comprehensive care center. × 4 of 4 Expand Sherrel Rogers Fulshear Mayor Don McCoy and Katy Mayor Dusty Thiele, in the foreground, listen to welcoming remarks at the comprehensive care center. Prev Next

A Katy doctor finds her way home

The comprehensive care center has 11 primary care physicians, and at least one of them has deep roots in the community. Dr. Cynthia Anthis has lived in the Katy area for 19 years.

"Changing my practice location to this building, it feels like a homecoming to me," Anthis said. "My kids grew up here. They went to Katy ISD schools. This is home, and I love practicing medicine with my neighbors."

Those community ties made the transition meaningful — but the building's technology was another matter entirely.

"I am a low-tech doctor working in a high-tech building," Anthis said. "I've had to learn to embrace the technology. But I have seen how leveraging the technology really can improve patient care."

She illustrated that point with a patient story.

The patient, Anthis said, watched the building be constructed. She came in as a new patient and underwent screening, which showed her to be diabetic. Anthis said the patient was committed to making lifestyle changes as a primary treatment plan. But the center's technology changed how that conversation unfolded.

"I began my patient education, and in the old days I would have handed her some papers that probably would have ended up on the floorboard of her car and maybe never to be seen," Anthis said. "But because of the technology in the room, I have now all of my patient care education materials on the computer there and a big screen in the room, where I can share it with the patient."

"We were able to navigate through different websites that are going to help her manage her diabetes," Anthis said. "I just don't like to tell people, well, go to the big web and figure it out. I like to show them which places have the best information."

The patient left taking screenshots and feeling empowered to meet her health challenges.

"This is home, and I love practicing medicine with my neighbors," Anthis said.