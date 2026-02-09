Houston Methodist West Cardiologists: Heart Disease Prevention Starts With Simple Lifestyle Changes

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Heart disease kills someone in the United States every 40 seconds, but Houston Methodist cardiologists say most of those deaths are preventable.

As February marks American Heart Month, doctors are emphasizing that simple lifestyle changes can dramatically reduce the risk of the nation's leading cause of death.

Nearly one in five deaths in the United States are related to heart disease. High blood pressure, a leading cause of heart disease, affects nearly half of U.S. adults, yet only one in four people with the condition have it under control.

"In 2026, heart disease prevention isn't about waiting for warning signs — it's about acting early," Dr. Anil Odhav, cardiologist at Houston Methodist West Hospital said. "With better data, smarter technology, and a deeper understanding of lifestyle and biology, we're shifting from crisis care to continuous care, helping people protect their hearts long before disease takes hold."

Understanding Different Types of Heart Disease

The term "heart disease" encompasses several conditions affecting the heart, including coronary artery disease, where fatty deposits narrow blood vessels; arrhythmias, which disrupt normal heart rhythm; and heart valve diseases that reduce blood flow. Other conditions include cardiomyopathy, where thickened heart muscle can't pump effectively; heart failure, where the heart can't meet the body's needs; congenital defects present at birth; and pericardial problems that compress the heart.

Warning Signs of Heart Disease

"Heart disease often starts subtly," according information provided by Methodist West Hospital.

"Common warning signs include chest pain, shortness of breath, swelling in the legs, fatigue and dizziness. Other symptoms may include palpitations, sweating, indigestion, nausea and trouble sleeping. For women in particular, heart disease may also present itself as jaw, back, neck or stomach pain."

Who Is at Risk for Heart Disease?

Individuals with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, a family history of heart disease or those who use tobacco, eat poorly or lead a sedentary lifestyle are at greater risk of developing heart disease.

How to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease prevention is possible. By managing health conditions, going to routine exams, staying active, quitting tobacco and choosing healthier foods, risk for heart disease is greatly reduced.

American Heart Month is a time to educate, advocate and act. If someone you know is at risk for heart disease, visit Houston Methodist online or call our cardiology team at 281-619-5658.