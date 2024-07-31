Homebrew Coffee Shop & Eatery hosts local author book fair

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Homebrew Coffee Shop & Eatery bustled with lively conversation Friday afternoon as eight authors, most from the Katy area, shared their books with customers in hopes of gaining new readers.

The authors present were Carolyn Soto Jackson, Cy Foster, Mary Hopper, Catherine Thomas, Jared Miller, Cristina Slabic, Renata Trebing, and Christina Lyman. Each author had a place at a table on the side of the coffee shop to sell and sign their books, which included a diverse set of topics such as cooking, Christianity, and parenting children with ADHD.

Renata Trebing, the author of "Nourish Your Body," said she loved getting to know other local authors and customers of the coffee shop. Her cookbook features healthy recipes that help balance hormones and give people energy without making them miss out on delicious food.

"I was kind of that nerdy girl who, instead of going outside and playing, would read cookbooks," Trebing said. Ever since I was a little girl, I've always wanted to have a cookbook, and I've always loved food."

Trebing started working on her cookbook during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it took about three months to put together because she already had most of the recipes from her work as a nutrition coach.

Trebing also met author Mary Hopper online during the pandemic, and the pair became friends. Hopper traveled from Iowa to be a part of the event. She said that her first child's stillbirth in 2015 was a "huge wake-up call."

Her book Lighten Up Your Life encourages minimalism, not only with physical possessions but also with unproductive beliefs or overly busy schedules.

"You never know what's going to happen, and I want to live fully. I want to be doing the things that light me up every day," Hopper said. "So I wrote a book about letting go of the stuff that's maybe weighing you down."

While most of the event gave people time to converse with the authors one-on-one, there was also an author Q&A and other activities.

Alongside the authors, Bookish Love Co. owner Tania Rodriguez had a table where she sold book covers and bookmarks. Representatives from the Maud Marks Library also discussed the library's upcoming programming.

Katy resident Erin Bell attended the event to support her colleague, author Christina Lyman. Both are teachers at Taylor High School.

Bell said she was excited to support her friend and loved the event's location.

"This is an awesome coffee shop," Bell said. "They give a lot back to the community."