KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — One of Katy's most recognizable historic landmarks will become a Christmas destination in December as The Dryer hosts 59 events over nine days during its Old Katy Christmas celebration.

The festivities will begin Wednesday, Dec. 2, with a Christmas tree lighting, followed by three weekends of holiday markets, live entertainment and family activities at The Dryer and Katy Beer Garden.

“We want Old Katy Christmas to become a tradition that families look forward to year after year,” organizers said an a Facebook post.

Bringing back Old Katy traditions

The Christmas tree lighting returns for a second consecutive year after organizers revived the tradition in 2025 following an absence of more than 25 years.

Also read: Reestablishing a Katy Christmas Tradition

For decades, the illuminated Christmas tree atop the historic J.V. Cardiff Rice Dryer was a familiar sight during the holiday season.

This year's expanded celebration will feature Polar Express train rides with hot cocoa, photos with Santa, Christmas carolers, high school choirs, live music, holiday movies, karaoke competitions, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, a pet costume contest, dueling pianos and a candlelight-style Christmas symphony.

The celebration also incorporates the tradition of Katy Market Day, which Betsy Geary Proctor donated to The Dryer. Three themed markets will celebrate old-fashioned Katy, German and Latino Christmas traditions.

“For decades, the Cardiff Rice Dryer stood as a symbol of Katy's agricultural heritage. Today, we're giving this historic landmark a new purpose — a place where our community can gather, celebrate, and make memories together," organizers said in their announcement.

× 1 of 5 Expand Covering Katy photo by George Slaughter The Christmas tree above the Cardiff Rice Dryer. × 2 of 5 Expand The Dryer Farmers' market vendors and customers at The Dryer. × 3 of 5 Expand The Dryer The Katy Train is available for rides at The Dryer. × 4 of 5 Expand The Dryer A young man enjoys a ride on the Katy Train at the Dryer. × 5 of 5 Expand Covering Katy News The Farmers Market at The Dryer Prev Next

Katy Market Day returns with Christmas celebration

The Old Katy Christmas celebration will also mark the revival of Katy Market Day after a nearly two-year absence, continuing a tradition that included a large annual Christmas market in historic downtown Katy.

Betsy Geary Proctor, who operated Katy Market Day for three decades, announced in November that she was donating the market to Andrew Nurcahya, owner of The Dryer.

Christmas was traditionally one of the biggest celebrations on Proctor's market calendar. Nurcahya is building on that tradition by incorporating the revived market into an expanded Christmas celebration spanning three weekends.

Katy Market Day will return Dec. 5 with an old-fashioned Christmas market, followed by a German-themed Christmas market Dec. 11 and a Latino Christmas market Dec. 18.

Following the holiday season, Nurcahya plans to resume Katy Market Day on the third Saturday of each month.

Old Katy Christmas schedule of events

Wednesday, Dec. 2 — Opening night

5-7 p.m. — Historic Katy Christmas tree lighting. Standing-room admission is free; reserved seating is $10.

Saturday, Dec. 5 — Old-fashioned Katy Christmas

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Farmers market

10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Polar Express train rides with hot cocoa

3-9 p.m. — Photos with Santa

3-9 p.m. — Old-fashioned Christmas market

5-8 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

9:30-11 p.m. — Christmas movie with popcorn and hot chocolate

Sunday, Dec. 6 — Family Christmas

Noon-4 p.m. — Christmas market

1-3 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

3-5 p.m. — Christmas crafts for children

5-7 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

5-9 p.m. — Photos with Santa

5-9 p.m. — Christmas night market

5:30-7 p.m. — Live Christmas band

7:30-9 p.m. — Christmas karaoke competition, first round

9-10 p.m. — Traditional Christmas music

Friday, Dec. 11 — German Christmas

5-7 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

5-9 p.m. — Photos with Santa

5-9 p.m. — German-style Christmas market

10 p.m.-midnight — Christmas movie with popcorn and hot cocoa

Saturday, Dec. 12 — Big Texas Christmas

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Farmers market

10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

3-9 p.m. — Christmas market

5-8 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

5-9 p.m. — Photos with Santa

6-7 p.m. — High school choir performance

8-9 p.m. — Ugly Christmas sweater contest

9:30-11 p.m. — Christmas DJ

11 p.m.-midnight — Christmas music

Sunday, Dec. 13 — Christmas pet and family day

Noon-4 p.m. — Christmas market

1-3 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

3-4 p.m. — Christmas pet costume contest

5-6 p.m. — High school choir performance

5-7 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

5-9 p.m. — Photos with Santa

5-9 p.m. — Christmas night market

7-8 p.m. — Christmas karaoke competition, second round

8-10 p.m. — Traditional Christmas music

Friday, Dec. 18 — Latino Christmas and date night

5-7 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

5-9 p.m. — Photos with Santa

5-9 p.m. — Latino Christmas market

9:30-11 p.m. — Christmas movie

Saturday, Dec. 19 — Big Christmas finale

9 a.m.-1 p.m. — Farmers market

10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

3-9 p.m. — Christmas market

5-8 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

5-9 p.m. — Photos with Santa

7-8 p.m. — Christmas carolers

8-10 p.m. — Christmas dueling piano concert

10 p.m.-midnight — Christmas music

Sunday, Dec. 20 — Closing celebration

Noon-4 p.m. — Christmas market

1-3 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

5-6 p.m. — Combined high school and community choir performance

5-7 p.m. — Polar Express train rides

5-9 p.m. — Photos with Santa

5-9 p.m. — Christmas night market

7-8 p.m. — Christmas karaoke finals and winner announcement

8-9 p.m. — Candlelight-style Christmas symphony

9-10 p.m. — Closing celebration with a DJ

Celebrating Christmas at a historic Katy landmark

Built in 1943, the J.V. Cardiff Rice Dryer is a reminder of Katy's agricultural heritage and the rice industry that helped shape the community. The property has since been transformed into a shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

The Dryer and Katy Beer Garden are located at 5339 E. Third St. in historic downtown Katy.

Additional event information, ticket prices, reservations and schedule updates are available on The Dryer's Old Katy Christmas website.

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