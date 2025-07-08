Hill Country Flooding: How to Help

Kerr County, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Texas Hill Country is reeling after a devastating flood with a confirmed death toll of at least 84 people killed by the flooding in Kerr County, authorities said. Confirmed deaths in surrounding counties pushed the storm's overall toll to more than 100.

Rescue efforts are still underway as authorities search for 10 girls who are still missing from Camp Mystic, a long-running Christian camp. Officials warn the full scope of the disaster may not be known yet.

As rescue efforts continue in Kerrville, here is a guide on how you can help those affected by the flood.

Katy Area Donation Efforts

For residents in Katy and the greater Houston area, several local organizations have organized donation drives:

No Label Brewing Co. is hosting "Flood Relief Friday" on Friday, July 11, 2025, at their Katy taproom, 5351 1st Street. No Label Brewing Co. will donate $1 for every beer, shirt, hat, tin, or to-go beer item sold during the event.

"This hit close to home," said Tom Paynter, Co-owner at No Label Brewing. "Texans were celebrating one minute and evacuating the next. Now it's our turn to step up, raise funds, and bring some good back to our community."

The evening will feature:

Raffle Fundraiser : Enter to win a private No Label Happy Hour experience, curated gift baskets, and gift cards from No Label and other partnering local businesses. The raffle drawing will be held at 9 PM.

: Enter to win a private No Label Happy Hour experience, curated gift baskets, and gift cards from No Label and other partnering local businesses. The raffle drawing will be held at 9 PM. Live Music : Performances by X Stereo from 7 PM to 10 PM

: Performances by X Stereo from 7 PM to 10 PM Food Trucks : TX Birria Boyz, Burger TX, and Zaab Thai available from noon until close

: TX Birria Boyz, Burger TX, and Zaab Thai available from noon until close Local Vendors : Unique offerings from several local businesses

: Unique offerings from several local businesses Extended Hours: The taproom will remain open until midnight for the event

In addition to Friday's fundraiser, No Label is participating in a week-long donation drive from July 6th to July 10th, serving as a central drop-off location for essential supplies including hygiene products, non-perishable food, baby formula and diapers, cleaning supplies, and gently used clothing.

Additional Katy drop-off points include:

Texas Borders Bar & Grill (Pin Oak location)

Twins Tavern

Brett's BBQ Shop (closed Mon–Tues)

Serene Beans

Katy Gymnastics and Sports Performance

"It's more than beer — it's about being there for each other when it counts," added Paynter. "We're proud to stand with the people of Katy and Texas in doing just that."

American Red Cross is accepting direct contributions at redcross.org, which is currently providing emergency support in Kerrville and other affected areas.

Typhoon Texas, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road is accepting donations July 7-10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For every $50 worth of donated supplies, guests receive one free waterpark ticket with a maximum four tickets per vehicle, up to a $200 value. Requested items include hygiene products, bleach, brooms, mops, diapers, socks, baby wipes, shovels, toilet paper, snacks, bottled water, and trash bags.

American Furniture Warehouse, 500 Pin Oak Rd. in Katy, is accepting donations through Thursday, July 10 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Katy Christian Ministries is accepting donations at 3506 Porter Road, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-3:00 p.m. They are seeking:

Hygiene Items: Toothbrushes/toothpaste/mouthwash, hairbrushes/hair gel/detangling spray, body wash/shampoo/conditioner, face & hand wipes/hand sanitizer, women's personal hygiene items, deodorant

Essentials: Diapers/pull-ups/wipes (all sizes), paper/plastic plates, plastic utensils, Ziploc bags, toilet paper, trash bags

Food & Beverages: Pre-packaged snacks/meals, formula/distilled water, bottled water, dog & cat food

Kerrville Salvation Army: Financial contributions can be made here.

Katy ISD and Royal ISD FFA Chapters are collecting Walmart and HEB gift cards for agricultural families affected by the floods:

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is extending critical support to fellow first responders aiding communities devastated by the July 4 flooding. They are accepting donations at Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Headquarters, 1840 Richmond Parkway, Richmond, TX 77469. The kits will continue to be distributed to teams on the ground working tirelessly in Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, and surrounding communities.

Nationwide

GoFundMe has set up a page featuring several fundraisers for Texas flood relief at gofundme.com. Always double-check before donating to avoid scammers.