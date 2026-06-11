Hicks becomes Katy's mayor pro tem

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) — Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks was named mayor pro tem Monday night, nominated by Mayor Dusty Thiele and approved by the City Council at City Council.

Under the Katy City Charter, the mayor pro tem presides in the mayor's absence.

Hicks Is the Longest-Serving Member of the Katy City Council

Hicks, who works in IT services and the restoration business, was first elected to the council in 2021 and re-elected to her second and final term in 2024, when she ran unopposed. She earned a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma Baptist University. Her council term — and with it her service as mayor pro tem — ends next May.

Hicks is the council's longest-serving member. Her four colleagues are all new to the council this year: Ward A Council Member Paula Taylor took office in January, and Council Member-at-Large Paul Follis, Ward A Council Member Johnston Dietz and Ward B Council Member Michael Meihls were sworn in in May.

Hicks acknowledged that her appointment had something to do with longevity.

"I joke that it's by default, being the oldest or longest serving council member here, but I appreciate that," Hicks said. "But I would tease (former Ward A Council Member) Dan Smith if he were here to say I was the first pick anyway."

Smith and Hicks were elected to the council together in 2021. Smith resigned in December to run for Waller County Precinct 4 commissioner and lost the March Republican primary to Brian Cantrell.

'I Don't See Myself as a Politician'

Hicks said she doesn't view the role through a political lens.

"I've said many times I don't see myself as a politician," Hicks said. "I see myself as here to serve, because it's really about the people we represent."

She thanked her colleagues for appointing her.

"We do have a big year ahead, and I'm excited to end well and end on this note," Hicks said.

Mayor Thiele: 'No Other Choice But You'

Thiele told Hicks he was happy to have her as mayor pro tem.

"We're going to have a great year together," Thiele said. "Yes, there was no other choice but you for this job because you are well-versed in how the city operates. I appreciate you and what you're going to do for the city here next year."

Dietz said he first met Hicks six months ago and it became apparent to him how much the city means to her.

"I have since started to look up to you," Dietz told Hicks. "I think you offer a perspective that I don't always see, but it's always enlightening. I've enjoyed getting to know you."

Previous Katy Mayors Pro Tem

Former Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris served as mayor pro tem from his confirmation in 2019 until his council service ended last month.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story we reported that Gina Hicks is only the second female mayor pro tem. We have since learned that there have been more than two other women who have served in the role for the City of Katy.