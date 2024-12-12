Help Requested Finding Missing Katy Teen

KATY, Texas (AP) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared from his home in Katy late last month.

Rio Pharm was last seen around 10 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the 6600 block of Bluebottle Lane in Katy which is off Barkery Cypress Road near West Little York Road.

"We're asking for the public's help in locating Rio Pharm," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and a piercing on the left side of his nose. He was last seen wearing all black clothing."

Anyone with information about Pharm's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.