Haunted house, Halloween fun and live music highlight upcoming events around Katy

KATY, Texas (Coveirng Katy News) — Students at Katy Taylor High School are turning their school hallways into a haunted house this Halloween weekend, offering visitors a chance to experience some spooky surprises while supporting the school's theater program.

The haunted house is among several events happening around Katy and Fulshear, including Halloween celebrations, live music, fall festivals and farmers markets. Looking beyond Halloween, November brings musical theater, arts festivals and outdoor family activities.

Here's a look at what's happening around the community.

Oct. 30-31: Haunted house at Taylor High School

You've walked the halls. But never like this.

That's the warning from Katy Taylor High School's Mustang Theatre program, whose students have been working to transform their familiar school hallways into a Halloween haunted house.

The attraction promises plenty of scares, with organizers encouraging visitors to bring their friends because they might need them.

The haunted house will be open Friday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. The attraction is recommended for junior high school students and older.

Tickets are available at MustangTheatre.org.

Oct. 30: Halloween fun at Grange

Families looking for a less frightening Halloween celebration can head to Grange for an evening of fall activities.

The community is hosting a Halloween celebration featuring a pumpkin patch, warm cider and family-friendly fun.

The festivities run from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Henley Park, 401 Prairie Heights Drive.

Oct. 31: Halloween night with Bag of Donuts

Looking for something to do after the trick-or-treaters head home?

The popular party band Bag of Donuts will perform at Mo's Place in Katy on Halloween night.

Known for its colorful costumes and high-energy performances, the band will bring its mix of rock and pop favorites to the stage from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Nov. 6-7: Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest

Art lovers and music fans can enjoy two days of entertainment when the Sugar Land Arts & Music Fest returns Nov. 6-7.

The festival features fine art, live musical performances, food and family-friendly activities.

The event is scheduled for the Smart Financial Centre Plaza area in Sugar Land.

Nov. 7: Broadway comes to Katy

You don't have to travel to New York to enjoy a little Broadway magic.

RISE Musical Theatre will present "The Best of Broadway," a family-friendly showcase featuring young performers singing and dancing to Broadway favorites.

The performance runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Morton Ranch High School Performing Arts Center, 21000 Franz Road.

General admission tickets are $25, and the show is appropriate for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased at RISE Musical Theatre.

Nov. 7-8: Fall festival at St. Edith Stein

St. Edith Stein Catholic Church will host its annual Fall Festival, featuring international foods, live entertainment, bingo, children's games, prizes and shopping.

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and continues Sunday, Nov. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 13-14: Katy's Fall Community Campout

Families looking for an outdoor adventure without traveling far from home can spend a night under the stars at Katy's Fall Community Campout.

The free event at VFW Park offers an opportunity to enjoy an overnight camping experience close to home.

The campout begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and concludes at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Participants should check the event listing for registration information.

Farmers markets offer weekend shopping

Several area farmers markets will be open this weekend, offering fresh produce, baked goods, handmade products and opportunities to support local vendors.

Saturday, Oct. 31:

Farmers' Market on the Grand Parkway: 8 a.m. to noon at Church of the Holy Apostles.

Fulshear Farmers' Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9035 Bois D'Arc Lane in Fulshear.

The Dryer Farmers' Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Dryer in Katy.

Sunday, Nov. 1:

LaCenterra Farmers' Market: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.

Have an event coming up? Tell Covering Katy!

Planning a school play, church festival, fundraiser, concert, community celebration or other public event? Covering Katy wants to help spread the word.

Schools, churches, nonprofit organizations, businesses and community groups can add their events to the Covering Katy community calendar for free.

Events can be submitted weeks or even months in advance, giving residents plenty of time to make plans.

There's another benefit to submitting an event. Covering Katy publishes regular news stories, like this one, on CoveringKaty.com highlighting upcoming community events, and the calendar is one of the sources used to select activities for those stories. Submitting an event gives organizers an additional opportunity to have their activities featured in a news story reaching Covering Katy readers.

Submit your event to the Covering Katy Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do? Visit the Covering Katy Community Calendar to discover what's happening around Katy and Fulshear.