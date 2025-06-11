Harris reappointed Katy mayor pro tem

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Chris Harris was reappointed mayor pro tem by Mayor Dusty Thiele on Monday night at Katy City Hall.

Harris, who serves as councilman-at-large, was first appointed to the role by then-Mayor Bill Hastings in 2019. He has remained in the post since, and Thiele reappointed Harris as mayor pro tem when Thiele first became mayor in 2022.

"Thank you again for the nomination," Harris told Thiele. "It's an honor to be able to represent the city. We've done so many things, planning-wise, this council and the councils before. I know this year we have a big road ahead because we have a lot of projects that need to be completed, and we'll be glad to see those come to fruition."

Harris also thanked his family, who were in the audience, saying that council work takes a lot of effort and takes a big toll on the family.

"You have been a great help to me as mayor pro tem," Thiele said, adding that he knew the heart Harris had for the community.

The mayor appoints, and the City Council confirms, the mayor pro tem for a one-year term following a municipal election. Thiele was re-elected in May to his second term in office.

Harris has served on the City Council since 2018. He was re-elected in 2020 and 2023.

Council awards bid for East Fifth Street asphalt overlay project

In other action, the council awarded a $519,997 bid to Environmental Allies to work on the East Fifth Street asphalt overlay project.

David Kaspar, city engineer, said the project involves asphalt pavement repairs on East Fifth Street, including milling and overlay of the existing asphalt pavement surface and performing full-depth repairs at various locations identified in the field. He said the project also includes replacing existing pavement markings and all labor, materials and equipment required to perform the work.

The Environmental Allies bid was the lowest of 10 received by the city, Kaspar said.