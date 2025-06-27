Harris County Sheriff's Office searches for missing woman

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Harris County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding Ella Mae Horton, who was last seen in the 1200 block of Grand West Boulevard, near Highway 99 and I-10, in Katy on June 23 at approximately 9 a.m.

"Ella Mae Horton was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black shirt, light blue pajamas with penguins and gray Van shoes," Senior Deputy Thomas Gililand said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-274-9270, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or via email at HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net.