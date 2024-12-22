Katy Teen Still Missing: Sheriff Seeks Help Finding 15-Year-Old Alexa Jones

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is still asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday, Dec. 13. To help locate the teen, Covering Katy originally reported this case when the Sheriff's Office made its first plea for help.

Alexa Jones was last seen around midnight in the 19400 block of Otter Trail near West Little York and Greenhouse Roads in Katy.

"Please share this post to help us bring Alexa home," the Sheriff's Office said on social media.

Jones is described as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and prescription eyeglasses when she disappeared.

"If you have any information about her whereabouts or any details that might help us find her, please don't hesitate to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477," the Sheriff's Office said.