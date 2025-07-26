Harris County Removes Blighted Property That Threatened Governor's Place Neighborhood Safety

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A fire-damaged house that had been sitting vacant since 2023 was recently demolished by Harris County officials who said it posed a serious risk to neighbors in the Governor's Place subdivision.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones partnered with Harris County Public Health to tear down the home at 403 Pickford Drive following complaints from residents about the blighted property. The neighborhood is located off Kingsland Boulevard, a short distance east side of Highway 99 and south of Interstate 10.

The house had been empty since 2023, following a fire that investigators say was caused by a heating pad. In June 2024, residents concerned about the dangerous condition of the property reported it to the Neighborhood Nuisance Program operated by HCPH, which addresses hazardous and abandoned properties in unincorporated Harris County.

"This is about more than one house; it's about creating safer, stronger neighborhoods across Precinct 4," Briones said in a statement.

Legal Process Allows Property Owners Chance to Address Issues Before Demolition

The call initiated the nuisance abatement process in which property owners are given the opportunity to take corrective action. In cases where no action is taken, HCPH takes legal action to address the situation. Once it enters the legal process, it proceeds through the court system, with a timeline that varies on a case-by-case basis.

On July 11, Briones and HCPH took action, clearing the lot and restoring safety to the community.

Harris County Has Addressed 64 Problem Properties in Precinct 4 This Year

Since 2024, HCPH has addressed 64 nuisance properties in Precinct 4.

The Neighborhood Nuisance Program eliminates fire and safety risks that threaten nearby homes, discourages illegal dumping and criminal activity, removes areas for pests to gather and signals that all neighborhoods matter.