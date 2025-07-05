Harris County MUD 284 opens new park and community building

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Municipal Utility District 284 cut the ribbon Saturday on its new park and administration building, capping a two-day dedication to honor a fallen sheriff's deputy.

The ribbon cutting at 19623 Windy Stone followed a building dedication ceremony July 3 where the family of John Hampton Coddou III and numerous members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office unveiled a plaque on the front of the building and a framed photo and dedication inside.

Coddou, a Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator who patrolled the MUD 284 neighborhoods, was killed in April 2024 when he was struck by a truck while assisting at a crash scene on the Grand Parkway in Houston.

The community grand opening celebration Saturday drew families and local residents who enjoyed complimentary barbecue, live DJ entertainment, snow cones, face painting and balloon art from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees toured the newly constructed administration building, which offers 4,500 square feet of rental space with a 150-person capacity and features tables, chairs, a warming kitchen and AV equipment. Families also explored the adjacent park and playground designed for ages 2-12 near Greenhouse Road and Keith Harrow Boulevard.

The facility represents a significant investment in Harris County's community infrastructure, providing residents with enhanced municipal services and gathering spaces in the growing West Harris County district that spans approximately 345 acres and operates water, sewer and drainage services.

"The building is going to be primarily used by the community, they will be able to rent it and have events," MUD 284 board member Sylvia Garza said. "We also built the new park for the kids. We're housing the Harris County Sheriff's Office so they have a satellite office in the neighborhood. The building is also set up as a command center so if we ever have a hurricane or tornado."

The building is also equipped with a large stand-by generator which will allow it to be used as a warming center, or a cooling center during weather emergencies.

MUD 284 will also meet inside the building which makes their meetings more convenient to attend for local residents. The homeowners association will also utilize it for their meetings.

"It will be nice having HOA meetings here as well instead of driving over to Clay Road," said resident Randall Middlebrook who believes the facility will make the neighborhood more desirable for new residents.

"I'm really amazed at how this turned out," he said.