Harris County Libraries set to relaunch summer reading program

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—The Harris County Library System is preparing to relaunch its annual summer reading program, with prizes awarded for points earne…

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—The Harris County Library System is preparing to relaunch its annual summer reading program, with prizes awarded for points earned from reading books. The program runs from June 1-Aug. 1.

"How it works is, you get points for reading books, and you can get points for time spent reading for those of us who are reading longer books," Kristi Gardner, Katy Branch Library youth program specialist, said. "You can also get points by giving review of the books that you've read. For every 100 points that you earn, you get to pick a prize."

The library uses a website, hcpl.beanstack.org, for people to register and track their progress. Registration is free and is open to readers of all ages.

"The summer reading program that we're a part of is part of a national program," Gardner said, adding that Fort Bend County Library System is also part of this program. "Anyone who loves to read can participate in our reading program."

The Beanstack website enables the library to organize a reading challenge for readers of all ages, Gardner said.

"The first prize for 100 points is a free book," Gardner said. "You get to come into the branch and check out what books we have available. And then as you continue to read, the prizes change with each 100 points that you add to the challenge."

Gardner said readers can earn points for reading newly released books that are not yet part of the library's collection.

"Any book that you read, you can log as part of the challenge," Gardner said.

The number of readers registered through the Katy Library grew from 642 in 2024 to 842 last year, a 31% increase. Of those, 506 readers met the reading challenge of reading 30 books or reading for 15 hours, exceeding the library's goal of 400 readers. Gardner said the library hopes to improve those numbers this year.

"Right now, I really enjoy science, sociology, things like that," Gardner said. "But I also like fiction and I'm a big bandwagon reader. If I've heard something about a book, I'm like, I better check this out. Whatever people are talking about, I like to read this as well."

The Katy Branch Library, 5414 Franz Road, and the Maud Smith Marks Branch Library, 1815 Westgreen Blvd., are part of the Harris County Library System and are involved in the program. For more information, call the Katy Branch Library at 281-391-3509. To register, visit hcpl.beanstack.org.