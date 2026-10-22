Halloween fun, fall festivals and shopping for a cause: Things to do around Katy this week

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? From Halloween celebrations and fall festivals to farmers markets, a charity fun run and shopping for a good cause, there's plenty happening around Katy and Fulshear.

Many activities are free, making it easy to enjoy the fall season without spending a lot of money.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend, Oct. 23–25, and in the days ahead.

Friday, Oct. 23: Free YMCA fall festival

Get those Halloween costumes ready! The Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch is hosting a free community fall festival featuring trunk-or-treating, music, food trucks, candy and other Halloween fun.

The celebration is open to everyone, and YMCA membership is not required.

When: Friday, 5–8 p.m.

Where: 22807 Westheimer Parkway, Katy.

Admission: Free.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Run for a good cause in Fulshear

The third annual CUREageous 5K Fun Run returns to Cross Creek West, bringing runners, walkers and supporters together to raise money for inflammatory breast cancer research.

After the run, participants can enjoy music, food trucks, yard games and face painting.

When: Saturday, 8–10 a.m.

Where: 4803 Garden Crest Lane, Fulshear.

Registration: $35 in advance or $45 on race day.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Katy Family Fall Fest

Looking for a fun afternoon with the kids? Katy Family Fall Fest returns to Stableside at Falcon Landing with bounce houses, face painting, character visits, games, crafts, an outdoor movie and trunk-or-treating.

It's an opportunity for families to enjoy Halloween activities without paying admission.

When: Saturday, 3–7 p.m.

Where: 9806 Gaston Road, Katy.

Admission: Free.

Shop for treasures and support a good cause at Designer Diva

Who doesn't love finding a great bargain? At Designer Diva Resale in West Houston, shoppers can hunt for designer handbags, fashionable clothing, jewelry, shoes and one-of-a-kind treasures while helping others.

The approximately 10,000-square-foot nonprofit resale boutique offers a shopping experience where discovering something special also supports a meaningful mission.

Founded by Michelle Puckett and her son, Charles Puckett, Designer Diva supports mentoring for autistic adults and adults with special needs, helps women and children in shelters, and contributes to animal rescue and environmental conservation.

Whether you're searching for a stylish outfit, a special gift or simply enjoy the thrill of bargain hunting, it's a fun way to shop with a purpose.

When: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 10605 Stebbins Circle, Houston, east of Beltway 8.

Saturday and Sunday: Explore Katy-area farmers markets

Fresh produce, homemade treats, handcrafted goods and locally made products are among the attractions at farmers markets around Katy and Fulshear.

Saturday's options include:

Farmers' Market on the Grand Parkway: 8 a.m. to noon at Church of the Holy Apostles.

Fulshear Farmers' Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9035 Bois D'Arc Lane.

The Dryer Farmers' Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Katy.

On Sunday, the LaCenterra Farmers' Market is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Meet a local mystery author

Book lovers can meet local author Laura Martin at Mockingbird Books.

Martin will sign copies of her psychological suspense novels Blame the Dogs and Wake the Dogs, the first two books in a trilogy featuring reporter Amelia Moore.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon.

Where: Mockingbird Books, Katy.

All weekend: Spooky fun at Monster Mini Golf

Looking for something indoors? Monster Mini Golf Katy offers glow-in-the-dark miniature golf, arcade games and a Halloween-themed atmosphere.

It's an option for families, friends or couples who want something different from traditional fall festivals.

When: During regular operating hours.

Where: Monster Mini Golf Katy.

Thursday, Oct. 29: Free trunk-or-treat celebration

Halloween fun continues next week when Keller Williams Signature Realty hosts a free trunk-or-treat celebration.

Families can visit decorated vehicles for candy and enjoy games and other activities in the office's front parking lot.

When: Thursday, 6–8 p.m.

Admission: Free.

Find more things to do around Katy

These are just some of the events happening across the Katy and Fulshear area.

Looking for more activities, entertainment and community celebrations? Visit the Covering Katy Community Calendar for additional events.

Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools and community groups are also encouraged to submit their upcoming events to the calendar.