H-E-B Jordan Ranch Store Opening Oct. 29

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — H-E-B is getting ready to open its new Jordan Ranch store, the company's 97th location in the Houston area.

The store opens at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and there's a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

H-E-B is celebrating with free coffee, an indoor kids fest with games, face painting and crafts, and more than 20 demos throughout the store, including making floral crowns and bracelets in H-E-B Blooms and complimentary screenings in the pharmacy.

You'll find the new store at 29711 Jordan Crossing Blvd., near Texas Heritage Parkway in Johnson Development Corp.'s Jordan Ranch master-planned community in the western Katy area. It's H-E-B's westernmost location in the Houston region.

According to information filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the H-E-B Jordan Ranch store is 121,000 square feet and cost $18 million.

The location also has a fuel center.