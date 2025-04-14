Greenberg: Home Inventory Up 43% in Katy Fulshear in March 2025

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Katy-Fulshear residential real estate market remained active in March 2025, with home sales and housing inventory levels trending higher than last year, while Katy property values showed resilience amid ongoing affordability challenges in the Houston metro area.

March 2025 Katy-Fulshear Housing Market Analysis

According to the latest market data from the Houston Association of Realtors, the five core ZIP codes in the Katy-Fulshear region experienced minimal growth in total home sales, with just a 0.3% increase compared to March 2024 but active property listings in Katy surged significantly, showing a 43% year-over-year increase, offering more options for potential homebuyers.

Katy homes for sale also spent slightly more time on the market, with the average days on market increasing by 1.4% compared to March 2024.

A Realtor's Market Insights

We're seeing Katy homebuyers take longer to weigh their options in today's market, but they're still writing offers—especially when a property is competitively priced and shows well. The increase in Katy housing inventory gives buyers more negotiating power, but sellers with move-in ready homes in desirable Katy neighborhoods are still in a strong position.

Katy-Fulshear Housing Market Forecast

As the spring selling season gains momentum in Katy and Fulshear, rising inventory levels may continue to put downward pressure on pricing, particularly for homes needing updates or listed at premium price points. Still, the Katy-Fulshear area remains a highly sought-after destination for Houston homebuyers seeking top-rated Katy ISD schools, newer home construction, and master-planned communities with extensive amenities.

Katy-Fulshear Market Trends - Q1 2025

Katy/Fulshear ZIP Code Breakdown

77450

Median Price: down from $405,000 to $362,500

CDOM: up from 47 to 60

Active Listings: up from 89 to 138

Sales: up from 41 to 48

Average Price: down from $481,427 to $401,202

77494

Median Price: up slightly from $487,000 to $488,000

CDOM: up from 45 to 65

Active Listings: up from 179 to 349

Sales: down from 103 to 91

Average Price: up from $523,947 to $538,918

77449

Median Price: down from $280,000 to $262,500

CDOM: up from 52 to 64

Active Listings: up from 201 to 286

Sales: down from 112 to 76

Average Price: down from $281,997 to $272,247

77493

Median Price: down from $371,000 to $345,000

CDOM: down from 84 to 71

Active Listings: up from 754 to 976

Sales: up from 223 to 256

Average Price: down from $426,593 to $392,812

77441 (Fulshear)

Median Price: down from $463,000 to $427,713

CDOM: down from 86 to 77

Active Listings: up from 320 to 456

Sales: up from 124 to 134

Average Price: down from $518,422 to $463,768

Jared Greenberg is a licensed Texas Realtor with Keller Williams Premier Realty in Katy and can be reached at jaredgreenberg@kw.com or through his website at jghomegroup.com for Katy home buying and selling consultations.