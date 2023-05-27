Eight great Katy area parks

The Katy area has great parks for hiking, biking, fishing, entertainment, learning and sports. Here we some of the most popular locations.
Central Green23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Central Green is a multipurpose space for community events, concerts, and gatherings at the La Centerra Shopping Center in Katy.
Exploration Park15020 Cinco Park Road, Katy, Texas 77450
Exploration Park is rooted in children's play, environmental stewardship, educational principles, and an overall theme inspired by water.
George Bush Park16756 Westheimer Parkway, Houston, Texas 77082
Most of the attractions are located on Westheimer Parkway, a major thoroughfare in the park. The park hosts a large group of soccer fields, baseball/softball fields, a shooting range, model aircraft flying fields, and numerous pavilions, playgrounds,
Katy City Park - Play Station and Outdoor Pavilion Park5611 Gardenia Lane, Katy, Texas 77493
A large and innovative playground for all abilities including multiple-impaired and profoundly deaf children. The park's all-inclusive 13,000 square foot playground is custom-designed as a tribute to Katy's namesake the MKT Rail line.
Katy Heritage Park5990 George Bush Drive Katy, Katy, Texas 77493
Heritage Park is best known for its restored historic buildings, beautiful landscaping, the Tradition Bank bandstand pavilion and brick paved patio.
Mary Jo Peckham Park5597 Gardenia Lane, Katy, Texas 77493
Mary Jo Peckham Park is a 500 acre park located in the City of Katy and operated by Harris County Precinct 4. The park has something for everyone, including a playground, walking trail, fishing lakes, and an amphitheater.
Rick Rice Park700 Westgreen Boulevard, Katy, Texas 77450
Rice Rice park is a short distance south of I-10 along Westgreen Boulevard. It has walking trails, a lighted bridge and huge inspirational words to keep you motivated.
Willow Fork Park23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Willow Fork Park is located next to Cinco Ranch High School. The entrance to the park is on Cinco Ranch Boulevard just feet from the Grand Parkway feeder road.
