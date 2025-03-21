SUSPECT ARRESTED: Grandfather Shot at Katy Area McDonald's While Picking Up Happy Meals Dies from Injuries

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 61-year-old grandfather who was shot to death while buying happy meals for his grandkids at a Katy area Mc Donalds.

"On Thursday morning, March 20, 2025, Homicide Detectives were able to secure Murder charges for Antoine Ridge, 24, for the shooting death of Jorge Arbaiza that occurred on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at a McDonalds restaurant located at 6110 N. Fry Road," said a statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "Later in the afternoon, Defendant Ridge was taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff's office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and transported to the Homicide Office at 601 Lockwood. Defendant Ridge was interviewed and later booked into the Harris County Jail."

The victim is identified as Jorge Arbaiza, who was shot multiple times while picking up Happy Meals for his grandchildren.

× Expand GoFundMe Jorge Arbaiza, top left, with his wife and grand children.

Innocent Bystander Caught in Teenage Dispute

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting stemmed from an altercation between "two groups of teenagers" that quickly escalated to gunfire. Arbaiza, who was inside the restaurant ordering food for his grandchildren, became an innocent victim of the violence. His wife of 39 years, Teresa Arbaiza, was waiting in the parking lot with their grandchildren when the shooting occurred.

"When people started running out of the restaurant and I didn't see my husband, I called him," Teresa told Houston television station KHOU. "He told me, 'I'm dying. I'm going to die.'"

Despite being life-flighted to the Texas Medical Center in Houston for emergency surgery, Arbaiza succumbed to his wounds.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the Abriza family.

"The abrupt departure of our father leaves my mother alone, and this GoFundMe is intended to help cover the funeral expenses and provide my mother any additional funds as she navigates this tumultuous time," the post says.

Read our original story about this case.

Multiple Victims and Suspects

A 25-year-old man was also struck during the shooting. He fled to a nearby restaurant for help before being transported by ambulance to a local hospital. At the time, investigators believed he would recover from his injuries. On Sunday there were still determining whether he had any connection to the groups involved in the confrontation.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that there were multiple shooters and multiple rounds fired during the chaotic incident.

"It appears to be very chaotic. It appears to be very brief," Harris County Detective Dennis Wolfford told KTRK after reviewing surveillance footage. "It happened very quickly."

Investigation Ongoing

All suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived. One group reportedly left in a maroon SUV, while the other group escaped in a white sedan. The Sheriff's Office described all suspects as appearing to be between 16 and 20 years old.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage as part of their ongoing investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.