Suspect in Murder of Grandfather buying Happy Meals was Free on Probation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Houston Crime Stoppers says the man who is accused of shooting a grandfather at a Katy area McDonald's was out on probation and should have been in prison at the time of the murder.

Jorge Arbaiza, 61, was an innocent bystander killed at a McDonald's restaurant on North Fry Road at West Little York in Katy. Court records reveal Ridge's extensive criminal history in both Harris County and Florida, with multiple opportunities for incarceration prior to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of the grandfather who was buying Happy Meals for his grandchildren.

× Expand GoFundMe Jorge Arbaiza, top left, with his wife and grand children.

Criminal History of Houston Area Suspect

Ridge was sentenced to two years' probation in 2019 instead of prison time, which crime prevention experts say was the first missed opportunity to prevent future violence in the Houston area.

"He failed probation miserably. He didn't do anything," Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers of Houston told Fox 26 News.

Despite violations of his probation terms, Ridge received an unsatisfactory termination rather than being sent to prison, raising questions about Harris County's criminal justice system and public safety concerns.

In 2023, Ridge was charged with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, but remained at large as a wanted fugitive in Texas.

"He has been wanted since the middle of 2023," Kahan told Fox 26 News. "He was a fugitive for a violent felony."

In 2024, Ridge was convicted of two felonies and a misdemeanor in Okaloosa County, Florida, receiving probation. This meant he was simultaneously on probation in Florida while being a wanted fugitive in Texas, highlighting potential gaps in cross-state criminal monitoring.

"Were Harris County officials aware that he was now on probation in Florida? Whatever reason, in hindsight, nothing happened," Kahan said.

× Expand Harris County Jail Antoine Ridge, 24

Fatal Shooting at Katy McDonald's

The deadly shooting occurred Sunday, March 16, when Arbaiza, a 61-year-old grandfather, was entering the McDonald's at 6110 North Fry Road to purchase Happy Meals for his three grandchildren. Authorities say Ridge was firing rounds during a gang-related altercation when Arbaiza was struck by multiple bullets.

"There were multiple situations and times when the systems and the people should have been working a little harder being a little more diligent in their processes to make sure he's held accountable for everything he was doing," Jorge Arbaiza Jr., the victim's son, told Fox 26 News.

Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the case as the Arbaiza family seeks justice for their loved one who became a victim of gun violence while simply trying to purchase food for his grandchildren.