Getaway car recovered in Katy H Mart armored car robbery

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Investigators have recovered a vehicle believed to have been used as a getaway car in Saturday's armed robbery of an armored car outside an H Mart grocery store in Katy's Asian Town shopping center.

The Hyundai sedan was located at a nearby hotel off Barker Cypress Road according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Investigators have the vehicle and are working to determine whether it was stolen.

The robbery occurred at about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the H Mart at Colonial Parkway and the Grand Parkway.

Detective Ryan Hilz with the HCSO Violent Crimes Unit told ABC 13 that the driver had just picked up cash from the store and was returning to his truck when two men wearing black hoodies and ski masks approached him, armed with semi-automatic rifles.

The suspects forced the driver to the ground before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the scene, Hilz said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).