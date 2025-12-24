Fuzzy's Taco Shop opens on Mason Road in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Taco lovers have a new spot to grab brisket tacos and frozen margaritas with the opening of Fuzzy's Taco Shop on Mason Road.

The restaurant at 233 S. Mason Road, just south of Interstate 10, is the third Fuzzy's to open in Greater Houston this year, following locations in Sugar Land in June and Kingwood in November.

Third Houston-area Fuzzy's location in 2024

All three are operated by brothers Miro and Andrew Nazarian through their NGE Group. The laid-back restaurants offer tableside service and menu items including Texas Brisket Tacos, Cali-Style Steak Tacos and Sonora Relleno stuffed poblanos, plus a full bar.

"We're excited to introduce this next-generation Fuzzy's experience to the Katy community," said Miro Nazarian, Franchisee. "We've seen incredible enthusiasm at our other two Houston locations, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests into the Fuzzy's community."

The expansion comes after several Fuzzy's locations closed in recent years in League City, Baytown and Houston.