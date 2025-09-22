Greenberg: Homes take longer to sell, prices ease, and more listings give buyers room to negotiate

KATY-FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Sellers in Katy had to wait about two months for a buyer in August, a shift from the days when homes sold in a week. The change reflects a market with more supply, steadier sales, and moderating prices compared to last year.

Across all Katy-Fulshear ZIP codes, the average home price slipped to $439,704, down from $460,792 in August 2024. The median price dropped to $355,000 from $400,000. Sales, however, increased to 774 from 641, while active listings rose to 2,807 from 2,055.

Homes spent an average of 56 days on the market, slightly faster than 59 days a year earlier but far longer than the lightning-fast pace seen during the pandemic boom.

The data also show that active listings peaked in July across all ZIP codes, while sales did not peak in the same month. That imbalance indicates supply reached its highest point this summer without a matching surge in demand, giving buyers more leverage as the market shifts toward balance.

“The summer surge in listings gave buyers more choices than they’ve had in years,” said Greenberg, a Katy-area Realtor. “Sellers are still getting homes sold, but pricing has leveled off as inventory caught up with demand.”

ZIP code breakdown

77494: Average price $615,129; median $535,000; 130 sales; 560 active listings.

77450: Average price $460,102; median $380,000; 59 sales; 229 active listings.

77441 (Fulshear): Average price $500,915; median $444,986; 155 sales; 513 active listings.

77493: Average price $387,308; median $330,000; 339 sales; 1,137 active listings.

77449: Average price $266,796; median $267,000; 91 sales; 368 active listings.

Overall, the Katy-Fulshear housing market is settling into a new rhythm. Buyers now have more choices and negotiating power, while sellers are adjusting to longer marketing times and moderating prices.

The author of this article, Jared Greenberg, is a Realtor with Keller Williams Premier Realty in Katy and can be reached at jaredgreenberg@kw.com or through his website at jghomegroup.com.