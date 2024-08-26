Friends of Cinco Ranch Branch Library Host Fall Book Sale

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library will hold a Fall Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library's meeting room, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd. in Katy.

Book lovers, bargain hunters, and anyone looking to spend some spare change will find plenty to enjoy at the sale, which will feature adult and children’s books at prices that are hard to beat. Most items will be available for $1 or less. Cash or checks will be accepted.

The sale will include new releases, fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, and classics, as well as DVDs and CDs.

Donations of gently used books are always welcome and can be dropped off at the library throughout the year during regular business hours. Textbooks are also accepted.

Items that cannot be accepted include cassettes, VHS tapes, DVDs, CDs, encyclopedias, medical, legal, or computer books older than 2019, or books that are damp, moldy, dirty, or insect-infested.

The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation. Donations and contributions to the Friends are tax-deductible.

The organization plays a crucial role in funding library programs, such as the children’s Summer Reading Challenge. Proceeds from the book sale and annual membership dues also help underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

Membership applications will be available for those interested in joining the Friends of Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

For more information, visit the Fort Bend County Libraries website at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library at 281-395-1311.