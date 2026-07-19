Search for missing 5-year-old Katy boy ends after body found in a Tamarron lake

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The search for a missing 5-year-old boy ended early Monday after Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery located his body in a lake in the Tamarron community, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Edward Hall's body was found at approximately 1:43 a.m. Monday in a lake near his home. His family has been notified.

The map below provides additional context on the location of the search and recovery efforts.

Investigators said they have found no signs of foul play, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Edward was reported missing Sunday, prompting an extensive search involving the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Texas EquuSearch Search & Recovery and numerous other first responders and volunteers.

The sheriff's office expressed its gratitude to Texas EquuSearch for its assistance and partnership throughout the search effort.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Edward's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding Edward's death. The investigation remains active.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to determine Edward's official cause and manner of death as the investigation continues.

Edward Hall was last seen on Ryan's Rock Court. The map below show that street and the neighborhood around it.

× Expand Google Maps This map shows the neighborhood where Edward Hall was last seen.

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