Fort Bend County enhances pedestrian safety in Katy with advanced crosswalk systems

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales announced the implementation of High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) signals across strategic locations in the Cinco Ranch area as part of an ongoing effort to enhance crosswalk safety.

HAWK signals represent state-of-the-art traffic control technology specifically engineered for mid-block crosswalks. These systems activate upon pedestrian request, commanding drivers to stop through a distinctive signal pattern, ensuring safe street crossing. A press release from Commissioner Morales says research has demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing pedestrian-vehicle incidents while maintaining efficient traffic flow.

These lights are positioned above the crosswalk and are activated by pedestrians.

“Safety is our top priority, and the introduction of HAWK signals are a significant step toward creating a more pedestrian and bike friendly environment,” said Commissioner Morales. “By investing in these innovative traffic solutions, we are not only protecting our citizens but also promoting a culture of safety and accessibility for all. Together, we can create a more connected and safe environment for everyone who walks or bikes our streets.”

The HAWK system incorporates several safety features:

High Visibility: Bright LED lights ensure that the signals are easily seen by drivers, even during adverse weather conditions.

User Activation: Pedestrians can activate the signal by pressing a button, giving them control over their crossing.

Phased Signals: The system provides clear indication for when to stop and when to proceed, ensuring a safe crossing experience.

This safety initiative responds to recent incidents, including a tragic accident involving a student and numerous near-misses throughout the year. HAWK signals are now operational on Mason Road near Creech Elementary and Westheimer Parkway near Williams Elementary, with an additional installation near Beck Junior High on Fry Road scheduled for activation soon.

The commissioner's office, in collaboration with the Fort Bend County Engineering Department, continues to evaluate high-pedestrian traffic areas for potential additional safety improvements. The initiative represents part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance infrastructure and quality of life throughout Precinct 1.

The owner of Covering Katy News is also employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.