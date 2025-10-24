Fort Bend County Deputies Seize $700K in Stolen Dell Servers from Katy Area Storage Facility

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office investigators seized 122 stolen computer servers valued at approximately $700,000 from a storage facility in the 23000 block FM 1093.

Arizona Cargo Theft Traced to Texas Storage Facility

The Dell servers were stolen Sept. 23 from a business in Chandler, Arizona, and were traced to the Katy area facility through an online listing, according to the sheriff's office.

The shipment had been purchased from a Dallas company but was intercepted in Arizona through fraudulent means before being transported to Texas, investigators said.

Online Listing Leads to Recovery of Stolen Equipment

Chandler Police Department contacted the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division on Oct. 16 after identifying online listings that appeared to offer the stolen servers for sale.

Investigators confirmed the serial numbers matched those reported stolen and coordinated with the seller to arrange a meeting at the storage facility. On Oct. 17, investigators met with the seller, verified the servers by serial number and seized all 122 palletized Dell servers.

Seller Cooperated with Law Enforcement Investigation

The seller cooperated fully with law enforcement during the investigation and seizure process. Investigators believe the seller was a victim of the scam, according to the sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's Office Crime Reduction Unit assisted the Burglary and Theft Unit in the operation.

"This successful seizure demonstrates the importance of timely collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the private sector in combating organized property crimes," said Sheriff Eric Fagan.

The investigation is ongoing by the Chandler Police Department and Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.