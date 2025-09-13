Fort Bend Commissioner Morales Highlights Katy Area Infrastructure Push as County Eyes 2 Million Residents by 2050

KATY, Texas — Fort Bend County's population could reach 2 million residents by 2050, bringing continued rapid growth to the Katy area and surrounding communities, Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales said Thursday.

Speaking at the State of the Counties program hosted by the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and Katy Area Economic Development Council at Legacy Stadium, Morales outlined growth projections that will significantly impact the region.

County Population Expected to Reach Nearly 1 Million by 2025

The county's current population stands at 958,434 according to U.S. Census Bureau's 2024 Population Estimates Program, Morales said.

"By 2025, we're projected to reach nearly 991,000, and by 2030, that number grows to over 1.1 million residents," Morales said. "Looking further ahead, we could reach the 2 million mark by 2050—if not sooner."

The commissioner described the projections as "a call to action," saying "growth on this scale presents challenges, but also unparalleled opportunity."

Katy-Area School District Accounts for Majority of New Home Construction

Much of that growth is occurring in areas around Katy. Fort Bend County added nearly 7,700 new homes in 2024, with the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District — which serves much of the Katy area — accounting for about 5,300 of them, representing 69% of all new county construction Morales said.

Despite rapid growth, the county maintains a high owner-occupancy rate of 78%. He also noted that "60% of the county remains undeveloped, presenting a significant opportunity for thoughtful, well-engineered growth."

Strong Economic Indicators Show County Competitiveness

The county's economic indicators remain strong, with median household income reaching $113,409 in 2023, "putting us ahead of other fast-growing counties." He said the housing market shows strength with a median sale price of $410,000, up nearly 4% from the previous year.

"These are clear indicators of a desirable place to live, work, and invest," he said.

Economic Diversification Challenges as Residential Development Dominates

Despite the residential boom in areas surrounding Katy, Morales identified economic diversification as a key challenge, noting that "76% of our property tax base comes from residential development."

He cited the lack of shovel-ready development sites as a competitive disadvantage, saying "without pre-developed infrastructure, particularly in terms of electrical service, we risk falling behind other regions competing for the same economic opportunities."

Companies that provide high-paying, skilled employment typically want to become operational within 12 to 18 months of purchasing property, but this timeline is frequently unattainable because sites with existing infrastructure are unavailable. Pre-developing infrastructure presents its own challenges: For example, CenterPoint will not install electrical lines to undeveloped areas because they have no mechanism to recoup their investment without confirmed end users to cover the costs.

An effort to create industrial development municipal utility districts, which would pay those costs, died in the 2025 Texas Legislative session, but it's expected to be introduced again in 2027.

Morales said "accelerating the delivery of electricity infrastructure would provide a real competitive advantage, helping us bring in higher-value developments more efficiently."

Major Master-Planned Communities Coming to Katy Area

Several major developments are moving forward in areas that will impact Katy-area residents:

The Amandera Development at FM 359 and FM 723 spans 4,750 acres and will include 6,500 homes, 1,296 multifamily units and a projected 21,000 residents.

Heritage Bend, located at the southern end of Westpark Tollway and Texas Heritage Parkway, covers 2,951 acres with 7,000 planned homes and a projected population of 22,400, with lots available by 2027.

Evergrove, between FM 723 and Holmes Road, is more than 950 acres with 1,652 homes and 4,460 residents planned.

"In Precinct 1 alone, over 10,000 acres of master-planned development is coming online," Morales said.

$72.5 Million in Mobility Bond Projects Target Transportation Improvements

The continued growth will require significant transportation improvements that directly affect Katy-area commuters. The county maintains its pattern of mobility bond referendums, with successful votes in 2000, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2020 and 2023. Morales noted the county is "on a cycle of passing new mobility bonds every three to four years, reflecting both demand and public support for continued investment."

The 2023 mobility bond funded 24 new projects in Precinct 1 totaling $72.5 million, all currently in the design phase.

TxDOT Partnership Brings Major Highway Expansions

Several major transportation projects are underway with the Texas Department of Transportation that will improve mobility for Katy-area residents:

FM 1489 and FM 1093 intersection reconstruction, possibly including a temporary roundabout, currently in design phase

Grand Parkway construction adding a third main lane in each direction on a 5.89-mile segment, with completion anticipated in December 2025

FM 723 expansion spanning 8.8 miles, which broke ground in December 2023 with completion scheduled for September 2028

FM 1463 expansion covering 6.86 miles from Interstate 10 to FM 1093, under construction since February 2022 with completion projected for December 2026

Westpark Toll Road Extensions Improve Katy-Area Connectivity

The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority completed the Westpark Toll Road Direct Connects in September 2024, which "are now being used extensively, eliminating traffic on the frontage roads," Morales said.

Of particular interest to Katy-area residents, the Westpark Toll Road Extension from FM 723 to just west of Katy Fulshear Road is underway with completion expected by the end of third quarter 2026.

New Parks and Recreation Facilities Serve Growing Families

The county is also investing in recreation facilities that will serve growing Katy-area families, including Super Dave's All-Abilities Park, a 1.5-acre inclusive facility, and Daily Park, a 119-acre facility with a new youth baseball complex awarded to Bass Construction on Aug. 26.

"Fort Bend County is at a pivotal moment," Morales concluded. "The choices we make today—about infrastructure, development, diversification, and sustainability—will shape the next generation."