Former Katy police officer indicted after allegedly using Flock cameras to track ex-wife

This story has been updated with information from the Katy Police

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A former Katy police officer faces two felony charges after prosecutors accused him of using a police license plate reader system to track his ex-wife and placing a separate tracking device on her vehicle.

Covering Katy News reviewed the Fort Bend County indictments, arrest records and bond orders in the cases against Sergio Guadalupe Rodriguez. The court records provide a detailed account of what prosecutors allege he did and the restrictions a judge placed on him after his arrest.

Rodriguez faces third-degree felony charges of stalking and misuse of official information. Both cases are pending in the 268th Judicial District Court.

According to the indictments, a Fort Bend County grand jury alleges Rodriguez used the Flock License Plate Reader system to follow his ex-wife's movements between Nov. 2, 2024, and April 2, 2025.

The misuse of official information indictment says Rodriguez had access to the information because he was a law enforcement officer but used it for a personal purpose rather than police work. The indictment says that purpose was “tracking the location” of his ex-wife.

The separate stalking indictment alleges Rodriguez repeatedly used Flock “to track the complainant's location.” It also alleges he placed “a tracking device on the complainant's vehicle.”

The stalking indictment further alleges Rodriguez's actions caused his ex-wife to feel “harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed, or offended.”

The indictments contain allegations, not findings of guilt. The Houston Chronicle and Houston Public Media report that Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty. Fort Bend County court records identify Charles Zavala as his attorney.

Thousands of searches reportedly uncovered

Internal affairs records obtained by KHOU reportedly show Rodriguez searched his ex-wife's license plate 2,386 times over an 11-month period. Covering Katy News has not independently obtained those internal affairs records, so that figure does not come from the court documents reviewed for this story.

The indictments themselves cover a shorter period, alleging criminal conduct from Nov. 2, 2024, through April 2, 2025.

According to a Katy Police Department press release reviewed by Covering Katy News, Rodriguez's ex-wife filed a formal complaint with the department in October 2025 alleging he was somehow tracking her whereabouts. Katy police said an investigation was immediately opened and determined Rodriguez had misused Flock to run his ex-wife's vehicle license plate.

The department said Rodriguez was immediately suspended, the findings were turned over to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office, and Rodriguez was ultimately fired and criminally charged with misuse of official information and stalking.

Katy police said Flock creates a “permanent, unalterable digital audit trail” showing who conducted a search, when it occurred and why. The department said the same system Rodriguez is accused of misusing ultimately helped lead to the charges against him.

Katy police tighten access to Flock

Katy police said Flock and other investigative tools are strictly for authorized law enforcement investigations. The department said it has safeguards governing who can search the Flock system and audits how officers use it.

The department said search access is restricted to officers with investigative responsibilities and is not available to every patrol officer. Katy police said command staff conduct random monthly audits and quarterly audits of all officers with search privileges.

The department also said Flock has put in place an updated system that monitors abnormal search behavior and can automatically lock an account and report suspicious activity.

Katy police defended continued use of the technology, saying the department has used Flock for five years and has been able to solve hundreds of crimes each year with it. The department called Flock “one of the best crime-fighting tools developed in modern policing” and said it remains committed to protecting the community while guarding residents' privacy and civil liberties.

At the same time, the department said misuse can result in immediate loss of system access, disciplinary action, termination and criminal prosecution.

Court records detail arrest and bond restrictions

The Fort Bend County records reviewed by Covering Katy News show Rodriguez was arrested May 4 after warrants were issued on the two indictments. Bail was set at $15,000 on each charge, for a combined $30,000.

The bond orders initially barred Rodriguez from contacting his ex-wife or her family. They also prohibited him from possessing devices capable of tracking a person, vehicle or other item, including GPS trackers, Apple AirTags and location-tracking applications.

One condition directly addresses the technology at the center of the criminal case. The court ordered that Rodriguez was prohibited from “using law enforcement databases such as Flock License Plate Reader.”

The court also prohibited him from possessing firearms, weapons or ammunition. The court file includes an affidavit in which Rodriguez swore that he did not have any weapons or ammunition.

On May 21, a judge changed one part of the no-contact order. Rodriguez still cannot contact his ex-wife directly, but the order allows communication through a third party about their child, including the child's well-being, custody exchanges, pickup and drop-off and scheduling.

Court records also show Rodriguez waived a formal arraignment Aug. 5 in both felony cases, meaning he did not have to appear in court simply to have the charges formally read to him.

Under Texas law, both charges are third-degree felonies. A third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The cases remain pending.